Traveling to Disney Parks During Covid-19: What You Need to Know Before You Go

If you plan to Trip at one of the Disney parks and resorts around the world, here’s what you need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The basics

After being closed for over a year, Disneyland Resort in California reopened on April 30 with limited capacity at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. The latter opens its brand new “Avengers Campus”, a new land based on the Marvel franchise, on June 4.

Only California residents can visit the parks until June 15.

Those wishing to visit must purchase tickets in advance via a new reservation system.

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa reopened on April 29. Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel is scheduled to reopen on June 15, while Disneyland Hotel will reopen on July 2 with reduced capacity.

In Florida, most of the Disney World parks are open. Blizzard Beach Water Park reopened on March 7. No reopening date has been set for Typhoon lagoon, However.

Disney World also requires visitors to make reservations in advance.

Hong Kong Disneyland reopened in February – the third reopening of the park since the start of the pandemic. Shanghai Disneyland Park is operating normally with enhanced health and safety measures in place, but guests should book their tickets online before visiting.

Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea are open. A visitor cap is in place, each park allowing 5,000 visitors per day, excluding those who have already purchased tickets in advance.

Disneyland Paris announced that it reopening on June 17. This includes Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney’s Newport Bay Club, and Disney Village.

What’s on offer

The original, and some might say the best, of theme parks, Disney resorts remain a magical experience for the whole family. From dizzying rides to fireworks, and of course the chance to meet classic characters, a trip to a Disney park makes memories that last a lifetime.

Who can go

Entrance to each Disney park is subject to local travel restrictions. Disneyland Resort is only open to California residents until June 15.

The Paris site – when it reopens – will be subject to France’s entry rules, which prevent most third-country nationals from entering the country, however the EU has agreed to allow vaccinated travelers from countries with low infection rates, increasing the possibility of summer getaways on the continent.

Only locals and returning citizens can access Disney Parks in Tokyo and Hong Kong, while the Shanghai Resort is only accessible to locals or those who meet China’s strict entry requirements, including including two negative test results taken within 48 hours of departure.

What are the restrictions?

Disney Parks in the United States are slowly relaxing their Covid-19 protocols.

All Disney parks require guests to wear masks, and some parks have more stringent mask requirements than others. For example, Disneyland in California requires face coverings for everyone from 2 years old, including people who have been vaccinated.

In mid-May, Disney World announced that masks and face coverings for guests will be “optional in outdoor common areas”.

Each park has a reduced capacity. Visitors who visit most parks should check their temperature at the entrance and adhere to social distancing at all times.

What is the situation of the Covid?

The exact number of cases related to Disney parks is unclear.

What can visitors expect?

Similar to other Disney parks around the world, Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida have reopened with some restrictions.

Parades and fireworks have been suspended indefinitely in an effort to separate guests safely. FASTPASS and Disney MaxPass services are suspended and are not available for purchase or use.

Interactive games, such as the handy scavenger hunt game Wizards of the Magic Kingdom, have been closed.

Capacity has also been reduced, with numbers still limited in restaurants and in queues to avoid overcrowding.

Despite this, patrons can still dine at their favorite restaurants and enjoy the rides, though character encounters have been replaced with processions of socially distant characters.

Several Disney World restaurants allow character meal.

Useful links

“Avengers Campus,” a new land based on the Marvel franchise, opens at Disney’s California Adventure on June 4th and we have a preview here.

Visitors to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida will be able to ignore temperature controls at the park from May 16.

Disney’s flagship resort in Anaheim, Calif., Just unveiled plans for a multi-year expansion called “DisneylandForward.” Read more here.

On October 1, 1971, Walt Disney World in Florida first opened. To mark this milestone, Walt Disney World Resort is announcing the launch of “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” starting October 1, 2021. And the party will last 18 months.

Repeated visits to Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure have not been possible since the theme parks closed at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. And now the annual parks pass program is officially coming to an end. Disney Parks announced on January 13 that they would cancel annual passes and replace them with a new program.

Meanwhile, also in the United States, Disneyland Jungle Cruise gets a makeover in the 21st century after years of criticism. And officials ad that Disneyland Resort in Anaheim will soon be the first “super” Covid-19 vaccination site in Orange County, California.

Walt disney world reopened in July, but not all has been good news in the Disney world – the company has laid off 28,000 employees in the United States due to the pandemic, and profits from its parks in China could fall of $ 280 million.