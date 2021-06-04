Amrita Rao returns to work after pregnancy, shoots for her first commercial: Bollywood News

Actress Amrita Rao winked at her first post-pregnancy shoot and shot for a commercial. The beautiful actress, who gave birth to her son Veer last year, has done her best to be successful and balance her two worlds, personal and professional.

The creators decided to shoot the advertisement with a very small team. It was an exciting but unusual experience for Amrita. Unusual as the unit was entirely in PPE kits. Amrita only had names she could hear, but no faces to connect with the names. According to a source, all precautionary measures and safety protocols were followed. She toured with a limited crew of just five who were tested and all reports were negative.

Amrita, who had a successful date with commercials before stepping into the films and touring with TVC’s greatest directors, was truly impressed with the technical prowess of the crew and how whose things have changed and are now professionally maneuvered to keep pace with the “new normal” of cinema.

Speaking about returning to work after pregnancy, Amrita says, “I always wanted to be a working mom because of the good precedent my mom set. My mother did not give up her career after I was born. She balanced things out so well that I never felt like I didn’t have her with me every time I needed her. Thanks to her, I have always admired other working mothers and have always wanted to put myself in her shoes. Let me tell you, it is not easy. So, three kudos to all the workers! “.

