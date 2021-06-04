Actor Danny Trejo brings his tacos to a Chicago ghost kitchen





The pandemic indoor dining suspension has allowed ghost kitchens with famous endorsers to haunt Chicago. Musicians and actors like Wiz Khalifa, Mario Lopez and even Flavortown Mayor Guy Fieri have used their names to sell chicken wings, rice bowls and jalapeo poppers to Chicagoans. Another celebrity has entered the market: actor Danny Trejo. Trejo, who opened a Mexican-American restaurant in 2016 in LA, provided Tacos from Trejos at a ghost kitchen in Loop. Trejos Tacos has also launched a ghost cooking operation in Miami. Trejo, who has appeared in films like Spy on children and Machete, has a taco recipe book, seven taquerias, a coffee, a donut shop and his own beer. He built a culinary empire selling the THE way of life. For Chicago customers, that means tacos, bowls, and burritos. Traditional steak and chicken garnishes are available, but there are also vegetarian options like jackfruit and cauliflower. There is also a variety of tikka chicken, further cementing the Indo-Mexican connection. Early risers might enjoy the breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, tater tots and a bean dip. The Actors Restaurant is the latest addition to Kitchen United, the ghost kitchen inside a downtown space that once housed the Wells Street Market food hall. One of the benefits of kitchens is that customers can order from multiple vendors and have their food delivered at the same time. Another new tenant is Camile thai cuisine, a chain from Irish businessman Brody Sweeney. The company uses ghost kitchens as a window for expansion in America. They are billing themselves as the fastest growing Thai restaurant chain in the UK and Ireland, taking great pride in being healthy with a focus on sustainability woven into everything we do, according to a statement. Press. The menu is similar to many Thai restaurants that have been in America for decades with fried rice, noodles and satay. Chicago has no shortage of chefs preparing Thai or Mexican cuisine, so it’s curious to see Kitchen United looking elsewhere to bring these cuisines under their roof. However, the new additions balance a line that includes puns like Plant B (vegetarian fast food) and Bad Mutha Clucka (fried chicken). Trejos Tacos and Camile Thai are now open for pickup or delivery. Tacos from Trejos and Camile thai cuisine at United kitchen, 205 W. Wacker Drive, order online for delivery or pickup.

