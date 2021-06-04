Shanghai Film Festival unveils 2021 jury and competition lineup – The Hollywood Reporter





The Shanghai International Film Festival, China’s oldest film event, is set to return with a major in-person edition in June. The festival, which switched to a scaled-down online offering last year amid the pandemic, this week unveiled its 2021 international competition jury and full selection. The jury will be led by Chinese producer Huang Jianxi as chairman, the rest of the jury being made up of Singaporean filmmaker Anthony Chen, Chinese actor-director Deng Chao, Chinese actor Song Jia, former chef of the Venice Film Festival Marco Mueller and French based in China. producer Natacha Devillers. Unlike in most years, there are no established Hollywood names among the jury. The Shanghai Festival runs from June 11 to 20, with its Golden Goblet awards ceremony being held in person in Shanghai on June 19. The festival’s regular market activities will take on a hybrid online / offline format this year, with details to be shared later. date, organizers said. It is also unclear whether a limited number of international guests will be able to enter China to attend the festival, or whether it will be solely a Chinese national matter. The festival selection so far includes few well-known high-profile names, but a fairly diverse mix of emerging talent from around the world. Here is an overview of the programming. Main competition



Amateurs

Iwona Siekierzynska (Poland) Barbarian invasion

New Year’s Eve (Malaysia) Singing willows

Dai Wei (China) Consciousness

Alexey Viktorovich Kozlov (Russia) The opposite way

Abolfazl Jalili (Iran) The father who moves the mountains

Daniel Sandu (Romania) The future is a lonely place

Martin Hawie / Laura Harwarth (Germany) Grace ends

Wu Di (China) Manchurian tiger

Geng Jun (China) Neighbors

Mano Khalil (Switzerland) Pure white

Necip Caghan Ozdemir (Turkey) Since august

Diana Zuros (United States) Feel

Vitaliy Saltykov (Russia) Animation Even mice belong to heaven

Denisa Grimmova / Jan Bubenicek (Czech Republic / France / Poland) Gulliver returns

Ilya Maksimov (Ukraine) New happy dad and son: perfect daddy

He Cheng / Liu Kexin (China) Terracotta kingdom

Lin Yongchang (China) Tarsilinha

Celia Catunda / Kiko Mistrorigo (Brazil) Documentary All in

Zhou Hao (China) Fort Apache

Ilaria Galanti / Simone Spampinato (Italy) Kodokushi

Ensar Altay (Turkey) Mayor, Shepherd, Widow, Dragon

Eliza Petkova (Germany) Sisyphus

Santiago Mohar Volkow / Nicolas Gutierrez Wenhammar (Mexico)







