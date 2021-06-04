7 times Bollywood celebrities have been spotted in the same outfit





The trick is direct copies and here are our top Bollywood Team contenders. With many of the country’s top stylists on their payrolls, you’d think our favorite celebrities wouldn’t have the problem of being caught in the same outfit as their peers, but here we are. *Sigh* Here are some of our top picks. 1. Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hydari All three were seen wearing the same Raw Mango brocade lehenga in three distinct shades: vivid coral, green and muted black. We love the off-the-shoulder blouse with brocade sleeves. Such a rich fabric!

Credit: Instagram / KiaraAdvani + Alia Bhatt + Viral Bhayani 2. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ananya Panday While both are strong supporters of designer Prabal Gurung, there’s no denying the obvious copier moment. The two celebrities were also styled the same with their strappy heels and no accessories. Well give the points to Bebo because the dress looks better on her.

Credit: Instagram / Ananya Panday + Mohit Rai 3. Deepika Padukone and Kajol The two actresses were seen sporting the famous sequined saree for their respective promotional events. However, Deepikas is designed by Sabyasachi while Kajols is by Manish Malhotra. Can we say inspired from each other or are we showing you each of the sarees again?

Credit: Instagram / Shaleena Nathani + Kajol 4. Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra While Kangana was the first to wear the red Ulyana Seergenko A-line dress for a promotional event, PC was spotted in the same outfit for her appearance on ABC The Gong Show. While Priyanka definitely looks more voluptuous in the red number, there’s no denying who won the race in outfit for this one!

Credit: Viral Bhayani + ABC Studios 5. Tara Sutaria, Katrina Kaif and Hansika Motwani The floral lehenga seems like an airy yet super fun outfit for any wedding, so we understand why these 3 ended up with a similar outfit. They are all winners in their own right.

Credit: Instagram / TaraSutaria + Katrina Kaif + Hansika Motwani 6. Janhvi Kapoor and Urvashi Rautela While Janvhi wore Stephano Ricci’s original design in 2017, it seems Urvashi Rautela also found a designer dupe in the Rippi Sethis dress in 2016. This isn’t the only time the duo have been seen in similar outfits. Even for the promotion of Grand Grand Masti, Urvashi was seen in a pastel blue kurta and patiala ensemble which is quite similar to the one spotted on Janhvi for her Dhadak press tour.

Credit: Instagram / Urvashi Rautela + EshaaAmin.com

Credit: Instagram / Ritika Mirchandani Main image credit: Instagram / Ritika Mirchandani + Urvashi Rautela + EeshaAmin.com

