‘Mare of Easttown’ actor Cameron Mann had no idea what Ryan’s twist was when he signed

(Warning: this post contains major spoilers throughout the “Mare of Easttown” finale).

HBO’s Kate Winslet-directed “Mare of Easttown” limited series ended Sunday with a shocking finale that dropped more than one bombshell on audiences, including the identity of the killer Erin McMenamin (Cailee Spaeny) .

The start of the hour led fans to believe that John Ross (Joe Tippett), husband of Mare’s (Winslet) best friend Lori (Julianne Nicholson), was the one who murdered Erin – her cousin’s daughter. , with whom he had an affair and secretly fathered a child. But that revelation was debunked towards the end of the episode, which saw Mare understand that the real culprit was Lori and John’s young son, Ryan (Cameron Mann), and John and Lori had lied about the crime to protect her. family.

And the reason the preteen killed Erin was because he thought he was protecting her family, threatening Erin with a gun to end her affair with her father. Then Ryan accidentally fired the gun, killing Erin, and he told his father, who covered it up.

Mann, who is now 15 and 13 when production of “Mare of Easttown” began in 2019, had no idea what that twist was when he first signed up for the show.

HBO

“The scenes from the initial audition didn’t really reveal much about the character, but I knew Kate Winslet was playing there, so I knew it was pretty important,” Mann said. Weekly entertainment in a joint interview with Nicholson released Thursday. “At first, I didn’t know my character would play such a big role in the show. We had Episode 7 right before filming started, and I had read the other six episodes but had no idea that this plot twist was going to happen. Knowing that I would play such a key role was super exciting. And just like Ryan, I also had to keep it a secret for a very long time. No one knew that except my parents.

Mann says it hasn’t been easy to keep this a secret too, because his friends who are “Mare of Easttown” fans were dying to hear about the show.

“It was [hard] because I have so many friends at school who kept asking me to tell them who the killer was, ”Mann told EW. “Obviously, I wasn’t just going to tell them it was me. I wanted them to watch the show and find out for themselves.

While Ryan’s arrest was heartbreaking for his mother – and for fans who were saddened to see what really happened – Mann says he sees how Mare ultimately helped Ryan, in a way, by welcoming it.

“Yeah, I think Ryan was feeling panicked but also a little relieved. Mare kinda helped him because this secret was really torturing Ryan. He knows that it doesn’t matter what his mom unconditionally loves him. But it is. also which is heartbreaking when he’s taken in the police car without her.It’s like his childhood ends there because his mom can’t fix it.

Mann said in an Instagram post Thursday that he “enjoyed hearing everyone’s theories the past few weeks” about the “Mare of Easttown” killer, being one of the few people who knew the real answer.

“Now that the finale is out I can say how cool it was to be a part of something so special.” Mann wrote. “And to get down to business with the amazing @JulianneNicholson and Kate Winslet! I have learned so much from these legendary actresses and the whole experience is one that I will never forget. Brad Ingelsby thank you for your crazy imagination! Thanks @craigzobel and Gavin OConnor for your advice. I will never forget my time as Ryan Ross! Complete the series before reading ‘C’est Mare. She knows!!'”