Kim Kardashian mourns Kanye West’s marriage failure





Kim Kardashian tearfully detailed her marriage struggles with Kanye West during Thursday’s episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” On a trip to Lake Tahoe, Kim lashed out at her family for a plate of cookies, which Khlo Kardashian attributed to the Skims founder ‘s troubled marriage. “Kim has fought privately behind the camera about her relationship and it’s difficult because Kim is clearly redirecting a lot of her frustration, sadness and anger,” Khlo said during her confessional. “And, you know, sometimes you just take things away from something that has nothing to do with what you’re going through. It is not the fault of the cookies. The camera then focused on a conversation between Khlo and Kim, in which the founder of Good American asked Kim how her relationship with Kanye was going (Kim and Kanye were still together at the time of filming.). “There’s no fights, like, now everything’s calm, so I roll with that,” the KKW Beauty mogul said, before Khlo revealed that Kim and Kanye had a fight before the family trip. in Tahoe, which Kanye did not attend. “Kim is dealing with so much right now, and it’s tough because before we left, she and Kanye had this big fight,” Khlo told the cameras. A flashback then showed Kim, 40, sobbing over the state of her marriage, saying “All of the Lights” rapper, 43, deserves a woman who could follow him to another state while she raises his four children. “Honestly, I can’t do this anymore,” she said through tears as she recapped the fight to her sisters. “Why am I always in this kind of place where I’ve been stuck for years?” Like, he leaves and moves to a different state, every year I have to be together to be able to raise the kids, you know? And he’s an incredible dad, he did an incredible job ” She continued, “I think he deserves someone who can support his every move, follow him everywhere and move to Wyoming, I can’t do that. He should have a wife who supports his every move, travels with him, and does it all. “ Kim continued to fall apart as she saw herself as a “failure” in her third marriage. The founder of KKW Beauty said she felt like a “failure of the king” during her third marriage. E! “I feel like I’m a failure, it’s like a third king marriage,” Kim added. “Yeah, I feel like a loser. But I can’t even think about it, I want to be happy. Kim was previously married to Damon Thomas and Kris Humphries. Page Six exclusively announced in early January that Kim would file for divorce from rapper “Jesus Walks”. Kim took Kanye up there [Wyoming] so that they can live separate lives and quietly settle things to separate and divorce. Shes done, our source shared. The aspiring lawyer finally filed for divorce in February.

