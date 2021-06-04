Adam Lambert can’t wait to be on stage again | Entertainment





Adam Lambert is looking forward to performing in front of a live audience again. The “For Your Entertainment” hitmaker hasn’t been able to perform live for a year and a half, due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he’s really looking forward to taking the stage soon. He said: “I’m really excited to be in front of a live audience. I did a virtual concert around my birthday, and it was a lot of fun too, but it’s just not the same. live audience, it’s like you tap into a collective energy and it’s an experience … there’s nothing like it. “ And the 39-year-old singer is happy to see that the mainstream music scene is supporting LGBTQ + artists like him, as there was a time when some artists worried about whether or not they could be “and proud” while still being. “Commercially viable”. as an artist. Speaking to People magazine, Adam added, “The mainstream music scene has opened up so much and grown so much for us. It was initially a tricky situation because so many people in the industry just weren’t sure he was commercially viable proud. “Now we know there’s an audience for that, and it’s an audience beyond the queer audience. It’s a mixed mainstream audience. There are a lot of straight fans of gay artists, there are a lot of straight fans. So it’s not just about replacing your own community. Now it’s about reaching beyond. “ Meanwhile, Adam had previously revealed that he was ready to be “more authentic” with his music. He said: “I wanted to create my own path. I think I found a more authentic place for myself. I feel like I’m not reaching or trying to be anything, I am just me. “I followed my gut on this, I didn’t consult a committee in an office on what was right and what wasn’t and what I should do. I think I found one. new sense of self-confidence, which is making me feel proud of the music and really comfortable with it. “

