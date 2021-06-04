John Wick 4 cast, plot and release dates

Like a much calmer Tom Cruise, Keanu Reeves decided to spend his 50s repeatedly bouncing himself on cars, breaking glass and shoot dozens of nameless thugs for our entertainment. And with the production of John wick 4 Currently in progress, the 56-year-old icon seems perfectly content to roll into his 60s dodging knives and indulging in spectacular feats of ballet violence.

News of the new installment of the beloved franchise – who started as a simple revenge B-shot with style to spare in 2014 and has grown in reach, popularity, and physique with each successive installment – coming fast and furiously now that filming is underway. Here’s everything we know about the return of the world’s deadliest dog lover.

When John wick 4 to be freed?

The untitled John wick 4 was announced immediately after John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum was released with near universal success in 2019, with a release date of May 21, 2021. Fans quickly noticed that it was the same date slated for The matrix 4, forcing fans to decree May 21 Keanu Reeves Day, a celebration that remains inexplicably unofficial according to the governments of the world.

Unfortunately, this did not happen. The assassin known as Baba Yaga survived car crashes, stabbing, dismemberment, torture, bullets and multi-story falls, but even he could not fend off COVID. Fortunately, the film is back in production, with a pencil release slated for May 2022. (The matrix 4, meanwhile, will debut in December 2021).

Photo: Lionsgate

What is the new movie about?

[SPOILERS AHEAD] Parabellum saw Wick flee New York after being declared “excommunicated” by the High Table, a world-controlling assassins’ syndicate who disliked John shooting one of its core members in the face on protected ground.

This led John on a worldwide quest to vindicate the council chief, while being pursued by armies of killers and ninjas commanded by The Adjudicator (Kate Dillon) and the sushi chef turned assassin turned John Wick-superfan Zero (Mark Dacascos).

Eventually, John returned to New York and refused the order to kill his longtime friend Winston (Ian McShane), owner of the Continental Hotel which serves as an embassy and refuge for the world of assassins. After fending off dozens of attackers side-by-side, Winston passed John to appease the High Table, shooting him in the chest and sending him flying off the roof of the hotel. He was later picked up by the Bowery King (Lawrence Fishburne), a master assassin who leads a shadow cabal hidden among New York’s homeless population and has vowed to wage war at the Table with Wick.

What, you thought those movies were always about Keanu Reeves avenging a dog?

Details of the plot are scarce for John wick 4, but given Parabellum picked up in seconds Chapter 2At the end of the cliffhanger’s, it stands to reason that the plot will involve John and the Bowery King teaming up to take on the World High Table on their own turf. This could mean that Wick is going back to his secret assassin roots – his targets at this point believe him dead – although given the show’s penchant for bomb escalation and body count, it’s unlikely that things remain silent for a long time.

The film is currently filming in Berlin, with locations announced in Japan and France as well.

Who comes back for Chapter 4?

Keanu Reeves is the only officially announced actor to date, with director Chad Stahelski returning for one final outing before handing over the management reins for Chapter 5.

Given their essential roles in the plot, it is mostly a given that McShane and Fishburne will return, with Dillon due to a certain comeuppance for the role of the referee in John’s ordeal. Charon de Lance Reddick – the Continental janitor who took up arms in Parabellum – is also likely to return, given his supporting role in all of the other films and his perilous sympathy for John.

Who joins the cast?

Legend of martial arts Donnie Yen connected, adding yet another Matrix veteran in stacked cast. Yen – a standout as a blind monk from Star Wars: Rogue One and an international superstar thanks to films like the Ip man series – will play a “old friend“of Wick, which in this world could mean he’s an ally, a threat, or both. Yen’s presence is the legacy of the series of throwing martial arts stars into a fight with Reeves: in Parabellum, Wick faced off against Dacascos in addition to his Tai Chi Gentleman star Tiger Chen and Lowering alumni of Cecep Arif Rahman and Yayan Ruhian.

The film will also mark the Japanese-British pop star’s debut feature. Rina sawayama in an unspecified role that would have been important.

What comes after chapter 4?

Chapters 4 and 5 were originally supposed to shoot simultaneously, but with the COVID hiatus, those plans fell through and resulted in the studio’s decision to bring in a new director.

Meanwhile, Starz is moving forward with a spinoff series, The continental, which traces the story of McShane’s deceptive hotelier and explores the society of assassins around the world.

There is also the discussed at length Ballerina, a spin-off film centered around a ballet student first seen in Parabellum in a sequence that reveals breadcrumbs about Wick’s childhood spent training in the deadly arts at a Russian ballet school led by Angelica Houston.

Again, these are no longer movies about Keanu Reeves avenging a puppy.

Stay tuned for more information on the Baba Yaga as it becomes available.

