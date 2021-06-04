Sanchez-Zarkos named best actor – Delaware Gazette





COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) on Thursday announced the winners of the 11 categories of the 2021 CAPA Marquee Awards presented by the American Electric Power Foundation. Designed to celebrate, support and advocate for high school musical theater education throughout central Ohio, the program evaluated nominated high school students in musical theater and productions from 12 participating high schools. The winners of each category were announced during the CAPA Marquee Awards 2021 virtual student showcase held on Wednesday, June 2. Inspired by the Tony® Awards, the event included performances from the nominees for Best Music Production, Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Actress in a Leading Role, as well as opening and closing numbers that incorporated the nominated students. from all participating high schools. The recipients of the CAPA Marquee Award 2021 are: Outstanding student orchestra New Albany High School, Smokey Joe’s Café Backstage Excellence Set & Properties Crew, Olentangy Orange High School, Work Outstanding student designer Andrew Dahlke, Lycée Olentangy Berlin, Scenography, Little Shop of Horrors Exceptional technical execution Olentangy Berlin High School, Little Shop of Horrors Exceptional set Bishop Watterson High School, Pippin Best Supporting Actor Maximillian Warren, Grove City High School, Ryan Evans in Disney’s High School Musical Best Supporting Actress Abigail Hatfield, Olentangy Liberty High School, Yonah in Children of Eden Best achievement Allen DeCarlo, Pickerington High School North, The Marvelous Wonderettes Best Music Production Pickerington High School North, The Marvelous Wonderettes Best Actor in a Leading Role Nick Sanchez-Zarkos, Olentangy Liberty high school, father of Eden’s children Best Actress in a Leading Role Dallys Edwards, Pickerington High School North, Betty Jean in Les Merveilleuses Wonderettes Sanchez-Zarkos and Edwards are the official Jimmy® Award nominees for “Jimmys Week,” an intensive 12-day professional training with theater professionals and industry experts, and will compete nationally for the Jimmy Awards® 2021 for Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress. Sanchez-Zarkos is a summa cum laude graduate of Olentangy Liberty High School where he has been a proud member of the Liberty Theater Workshop for four years. Sanchez-Zarkos has been part of the International Thespian Society Troupe 88556 since his first year, participating as an actor, director and working on set. Notable credits include Pride and Prejudice (Fitzwilliam Darcy), Trap (Ephrain Salas), and Children of Eden (Father). He has also performed in shows with Dublin Abbey Theater and CATCO, including Madagascar Jr. (Alex), Press Start! (Young Adventurer) and Go to Coda (Peter). Besides theater, Sanchez-Zarkos was a member of the Columbus International Children’s Choir, in which he traveled and performed nationally at the Harris Theater in Chicago and across Ohio, and internationally in Ireland. In his spare time he enjoys writing, archery, Spanish and hiking, and volunteers at Goodwill through the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society tutors. Sanchez-Zarkos will attend Ohio State University in the fall on a pre-law track with a minor in theater. Edwards is a graduate of Pickerington High School North, where she is very dedicated to the theater program and was a prominent member of the creative team for three years. In addition, Edwards participated in the Ohio Musical Theater Institute’s summer program. Credits include Chicago (Matron Mama Morton), Once on This Island (Asaka), and The Marvelous Wonderettes (Betty Jean). Edwards was also a member of the Pickerington North Women’s Choir and participated in the Ohio Musical Education Association Solo and Ensemble Festival where she received a “top” rating for two consecutive years. Outside of theater, Edwards enjoys studying American Sign Language, cosmetology, and art. She plans to take a year off to continue her education before pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theater. Nick Sanchez-Zarkos and Dallys Edwards hold a CAPA Marquee Awards sign outside the Ohio Theater in Columbus. Olentangy students win 5 CAPA Marquee Awards Submitted by the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA).







