Game Of Thrones’ Sophie Turner Has Fans Celebrating Proud LGBT Post





Sophie’s Pride Month proud post is everything (Photo: Michael Tran / FilmMagic) Fans praised Sophie Turner as she shared a proud Pride Month post this week. the The Game Of Thrones star, who was recently confirmed to star in the adaptation of The Staircase, wondered a lot if she was dropping any major clues as she shared a series of stickers on her Instagram celebrating it all. regarding LGBT +. Echoing the kind of feelings, the actress who shares a daughter with her husband Joe Jonas wrote in her post: It’s muthaf *** ing #pride month babaaaayyyyy (sic) Along with the text, Sophie added a series of stickers, including a heart in the colors of the bisexual pride flag alongside the words bi pride. A sticker similar to the colors of the LGBT + flag read gay pride, while others included a rainbow and a character riding a bike next to the phrase move, Im gay. This one is the whole ambience.

These are the stickers for us (Photo: Instagram) The final sticker read: The weather is not right and neither am I. And believe us when we say Sophies fans were gasping for air as they wondered if the Sophies post was more than just a shout out to the community. A bemused bettor wrote on Twitter: Wait a damn minute, is Sophie Turner going bi ?? Nothing but respect for the queen of the north.

Sophie is married to Joe Jonas (Photo: Getty) Another, who may have taken the plunge, was all about the celebration, as they wrote: SOPHIE TURNER SAID I RESPECT THE STRAIGHT COMMUNITY BUT IT ISN’T ME. While Sophie didn’t leave a label on anything and frankly, a fair play fan on social media pointed out that this wasn’t the first time the Sansa Stark actress had hinted at. that she was not straight, following a 2019 Rolling stone interview following his engagement with the singer of the Jonas Brothers. Shed said: I was fully preparing to be single for the rest of my life. I think once you find the right person, you know it. I feel like I’m a lot older than my age. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know it. I’ve met enough guys to know I’ve met enough girls to know. When she insisted on what she meant, Sophie explained: Everyone is experimenting. Its part of growing up. I love a soul, not a genre. More: Game Of Thrones

Honestly, could we have more love for our Queen in the North? Metro.co.uk has reached out to representatives for Sophie for comment. MORE: Sophie Turner Joins The Cast Of Crime Series The Staircase After Catching Netflix Documentary

MORE: Dermot OLeary shocked at how little notice travelers get as Portugal is greenlisted









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos