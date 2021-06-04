MissFilmy begins to make her mark in the world of Bollywood news and entertainment









ANI |

Update: 04 June 2021 18:15 IS

New Delhi, (Delhi), [India], June 4 (ANI / BusinessWire India): MissFilmy.com, a first independent company from Mohit Puri (digital strategy veteran with over 18 years of experience), is quickly becoming a name to be reckoned with in the world of entertainment and Bollywood news. MissFilmy.com serves as a one-stop-shop for getting all the latest updates from the Bollywood and Telly industry.

Among other things, the entertainment blog provides:

Latest Bollywood News:

This section includes all the latest Bollywood news, Bollywood gossip and celebrity news.

As is evident, the “Bollywood News” category keeps viewers up to date with favorite celebrities, all the latest movie news, release and streaming details, box office performances and all that. can be called general news in the Bollywood industry.

The ‘Bollywood Gossips’ category, meanwhile, gives all the latest news on celebrity gossip circulating in Bollywood circles – Who’s in financial crisis ?! Who abandoned whom ?! And everything else on the same line.

The “Celebrity News” category features all the latest celebrity stories, focusing on where they’ve been spotted, who they’ve been spotted with, what they’ve done, their upcoming movie releases, their latest career moves and much more. Movie Ratings Comparison:

This is the most unique and powerful feature offered by the platform. One can compare web series or movie ratings by all major reviewers, as well as star actors, production crew as well as streaming details. The final section of movie reviews and ratings on the portal helps decide on people’s viewing preferences and a list of things to do every weekend. Latest movie trailers:

The movie trailers section is constantly updated with all the latest trailers for upcoming Bollywood movies, web series as well as regional movies. Song Videos:

This is the space reserved for all the latest Bollywood song videos as well as independent artists and bands. Buzz TV:

All the latest news and videos related to the TV industry go to the Telly Buzz section of the MissFilmy portal. Celebrity Wallpapers:

Can’t get enough of the favorite movie star ?! MissFilmy’s Wallpapers section is home to some of the most appealing shots from popular Bollywood artists; Much needed eye-candy for those boring breaks at work! The strength of MissFilmy is their engaging content as well as an easy to navigate website which quickly propels them to the top of this market space. The portal registers around 0.5 million pageviews each month and is quickly catching up with other popular websites in the same industry. It’s no surprise that MissFilmy has become the preferred destination for the vast majority of Bollywood and Indian Telly lovers, to get their daily news and experience Bollywood, TV and celebrities, in both spaces. Go forward, MissFilmy.com will further strengthen its brand identity by offering new sections and features. The bollywood news portal team is passionate enough about the vision of establishing itself as the most visited bollywood website on the planet.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible for the content of this article in any way. (ANI / BusinessWire India)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos