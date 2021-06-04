Kolkata actor delivers dual role with a pinch of spice





Registering as a food delivery agent allowed Sangita to meet people despite the lockdown



I like to be known by my first name only, Sangita insists, signaling straight away that she doesn’t think like an ordinary 24-year-old girl. I don’t like to use my last name unless absolutely necessary. I don’t believe in the idea of ​​last names. And the young woman from Calcutta leads a double life with ease Sangita the theater artist and Sangita, Zomato’s food delivery agent. The two avatars, she says, are united by her love for comedy. I come from a family that is financially stable, so I didn’t sign up with Zomato for the money. The idea was to sharpen my acting skills and make the point that no job is small. In fact, at the time of the pandemic, those delivering food are no less important than doctors and nurses, says the artist, who holds a graduate degree in theater and drama from the University of Kolkatas Rabindra Bharati and is part of the respected theater group. Bohurupee. Explaining the link between acting and food delivery, Ms. Sangita says: For an actor, it is essential to observe people in the way they speak, their manners, etc. Due to the extended lockdown, that opportunity was missing and I realized that delivering food could help me stay in touch with people. A month ago, the young woman, who lives with her common family in Belgharia, a suburb of Calcutta, started delivering food for Zomato on her scooter. Her immediate family members, she said, did not object to the idea even though some distant relatives raised eyebrows. What I like most about this job is that it earns me decent pocket money and doesn’t keep me on fixed hours. Then, of course, there are the different horizons that I can experience. I choose food from fancy restaurants, popular restaurants, cloud kitchens in such a different place from another, she says. What she cherishes most, as an artist, is her interaction with those to whom she delivers sometimes unpleasant but generally rewarding food. Some customers can be difficult, but otherwise the experience is rewarding. The other day, when I delivered food to my house, I found the door opened by a girl who was barely 14 or 15 years old. She looked at me wide-eyed, she had obviously never seen food delivered by a woman on a scooter. She was clearly amazed. All she could say was, thank you, didi bhai! These few moments were so stimulating that they lend themselves to a full-fledged scenario! Sangita said dramatically.

