Gallery 9 exhibition features art glass

PORT TOWNSEND – Gallery 9 showcases Nancy Rody’s glass art and KarenLee Eaton’s photography in June. Gallery 9, the home of the North Olympic Artist Cooperative, is located at 1012 Water St. in Port Townsend. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Thursday to Monday. Masks are mandatory. Rody has been making glass art for 25 years. She combines glass with metal and crystals, using a variety of techniques and materials including stained glass, fused glass, sterling silver, sheet metal, copper, crystals, and beach glass. Its display is full of earrings and pendant necklaces. There are illuminated night lights and stained glass wall or window drapes, mosaic tabletops, and whimsical glass sculptures. She said she focuses on nature, fantasy and abstract art. “I am exploring new directions in art glass, working and combining glass with different materials in unique ways that I have developed on my own,” said Rody. “Experimentation becomes a game. The pieces don’t always reflect my original concepts, but can take a different direction as I work with them. Lately, she has combined stained glass with Swarovski crystals and a sheet of metal. “I started as a traditional stained glass artist 25 years ago and gradually developed and learned new ways of working with glass,” she said. “I was inspired by training at Pilchuck Glass School and Bullseye Glass, where I learned glass engraving and fusion design from well-known Italian glass masters. “ Since youth Eaton from KLAE Photographic Arts has been taking pictures since the age of 7, when she came across her father’s old 35mm Pentax SLR and begged him to teach him how to use it. After many years of film photography, she turned to digital photography. In 2017, she completed the Certificate Program in Photography at the University of Washington. Here her world has opened up to two new styles of photography, she said: celestial and night sky photography and a process of developing certain landscape images that she calls “screen photography style.” This work was influenced by Northwest screen artist Elton Bennett, she said. Hailing from Port Townsend, Eaton said she felt deeply connected to the land, sea, sky, and creatures on Earth, especially hummingbirds. For her featured artist show in June, she shares new images of stars and night skies, as well as views of familiar Port Townsend landmarks and landscapes. Its website is at

karenleephotog.com. For more information, see gallery-9.com. “Chetzemoka Spring is one of KarenLee Eaton’s photographs exhibited at Gallery 9.









