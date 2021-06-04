Bollywood actors who own luxurious homes in the mountains





In the midst of confinement, we all dreamed of a vacation. Our Bollywood celebrities, however, own these dream properties. Apart from their luxurious homes and a few extravagant items, some stars have mansions in the beautiful mountains. From Bollywood “Queen” Kangana Ranaut to famous “Perfectionist” Aamir Khan, here are 5 celebrities who have a haven of peace in the hills. 1. Aamir Khan

YouTube / Masala Aamir Khan owns a beautiful and chic home in Panchgani. He owns a 2 acre property amidst serene greenery. Besides her luxurious home in Pali Hill, Bandra, this one is a perfect weekend getaway. He built this fantastic house a few months after his marriage to Kiran Rao, and it cost him Rs 7 Crores. 2. Suniel Shetty

Instagram / Suniel Shetty

Instagram / Suniel Shetty

Instagram / Suniel Shetty theHera PheriThe actor also owns an attractive vintage house in Khandala worth Rs 5 crore. The house is full of artifacts and his house is designed with high-tech equipment. The mansion is nestled in the hills of Khandala and has an infinity pool and an expansive garden. The family is often seen spending time together in this home. 3. Kangana Ranaut

Instagram / Kangana Ranaut Named after herself, the “queen” bought herself a majestic mansion in Manali that would have cost her 30 crore rupees. The Kangana Heights is a huge villa and is her haven of peace, as she is often seen going there. The house is decorated by Shabnam Gupta and stretches 2000 meters above sea level.

Instagram / Kangana Ranaut

Instagram / Kangana Ranaut The beautiful house has charcoal gray stripes and the windows are painted in contrasting white. The house has a classic aesthetic and spans 7,600 square feet. It has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms. 4. Neena Gupta

Instagram / Neena Gupta

Instagram / Neena Gupta Neena Gupta’s house in Uttarakhand is truly a home away from home. It looks straight out of a fairy tale as it is designed with vibrant walls. The exteriors are lush green with breathtaking landscapes. In the midst of the lockdown, Neena spent time with her husband in this house and often took to Instagram to share images of picturesque sunsets and lush surroundings. 5. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Instagram / Kareena Kapoor Khan It’s a no-brainer that Kareena and Saif enjoy spending time in the lush valleys. We often see them on vacation in Switzerland. The duo have a luxurious chalet in the Gstaad Palace worth Rs 33 Crores and are seen enjoying their time in the snowy country.







