Broadway’s New ‘Lehman Trilogy’ Adds Great British Actor Adrian Lester, Removes ousted Producer Scott Rudin





Great British actor Adrian Lester, who is black, will now play Jewish banker Ernest Lehman in the return of the "Lehman Trilogy" when the play returns to Broadway this fall. This is the new reality of Broadway: the color blind cast. Very cool. (If it was good for Hamilton, it will be good for Lehman!) Lester replaces actor Ben Miles, who has played one of the Lehman brothers since his first English production at the National Theater in 2018. Miles went with the production to the Armory in New York and then to the Piccadilly Theater in London. He's also in the filmed version. Lester made his Broadway debut after a huge career in television, film and theater. In 2012, Lester looked stunning as Ira Aldridge, the first black actor to play Shakespearean roles, in the play "Red Velvet" imported here off Broadway by the Tricycle Theater. Aldridge was a pioneer, as was Lester. (I feel bad for Ben Miles. He was also pulled from "Mare of Easttown" at the last minute and replaced by Guy Pearce. Both times the reason given was "a planning conflict.") Director Sam Mendes says when he ran the National Theater production, Lester was the first actor he spoke to. They had worked together 25 years ago in "Company". He said: "It couldn't be more perfect for Adrian Lester to join our production of 'The Lehman Trilogy' on Broadway. He was the first person I offered the role to, a long time ago when we did the production for the first time in London at the National Theater, so on some level it feels like fate. The change of actors for Emanuel Lehman in the multigenerational five-hour play isn't the only difference in the comeback production. Producer Scott Rudin is also gone, along with his partners Barry Diller and David Geffen. "The Lehman Trilogy" no longer lists any real New York producers. Like all of Rudin's shows, including "The Book of Mormon," "West Side Story," "The Music Man," and "To Kill a Mockingbird," it's a mystery who will be the producer. "Lehman" is the first to resume ticket sales. After a 14 week Broadway tour starting October 14, The Lehman Trilogy will visit Center Theater Groups Ahmanson Theater in Los Angeles (March 3 April 10 2022) and American Conservatory Theaters GearyTheater in San Francisco (April 20 May 22 2022), with an upcoming casting. Author Roger Friedman started his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years at Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. He wrote the Intelligencer column for NY Magazine in the mid-1990s, reporting on the OJ Simpson trial, as well as for the real Parade magazine (when it was owned by Conde Nast), and wrote for the New York Observer, Details , Vogue, Spin, The New York Times, NY Post, Washington Post, and NY Daily News among many publications. He is the screenwriter and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive", a selection from the Cannes, Sundance and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.







