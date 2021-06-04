Jupiter’s Legacy Star reveals Cliffhanger spoilers for season 2 after series cancellation





Plans for a Jupiter’s Legacy season 2 have sadly been scrapped, at least or for the time being, as Millarworld Netflix’s next project will be Supercrooks, a spin-off that focuses on the villains of the world of Jupiter’s Legacy. Millar teased that some characters are likely to reappear, but not in a traditional Season 2. This means that it may be a long time before we see some of the Season 1 threads picked up, if they are, and that includes the character of Raikou. Raikou, played by Anna Akana, was at the center of one of them. of Season 1’s biggest cliffhangers, and with Season 2 not happening, she took to social media to share some spoilers regarding her character. At the end of the season, Raikou was brutally killed by her father Brainwave after learning he was trying to plot against Utopian and attempted to blackmail him with the information. Fans were shocked that she died so soon after being introduced, but Akana reveals the bigger plan at work, and it turns out she wasn’t really dead. So emptied that Jupiter’s Legacy was not renewed for a 2nd season. Guess it’s good now to mess that Raikou isn’t dead – she created a spirit palace, similar to Walter, in order to convince him that she was no longer a threat. But for now – RIP Raikou & team! -Anna Akana (nAnnaAkana) June 3, 2021 Akana wrote, “So emptied that Jupiter’s Legacy hasn’t been renewed for a 2nd season. I guess it’s now good to mess up that Raikou isn’t actually dead – she created a Walter-like mental palace. , in order to convince him is no longer a threat. But for now – RIP Raikou & team! “ It reflects a bit of what happened in the comics, but with a twist, as Raikou was put into a coma after being killed in a psychic construct. It’s disappointing that we don’t get to see Raikou’s story play out, as the back and forth between her and her father would have been amazing, Millar posted a statement on Twitter about the cancellation and the pivot to Supercrooks, which you can read below. “I’m really proud of what the team has accomplished with Jupiter’s Legacy and the incredible work everyone has done during this original season,” Millar wrote on Twitter. “I’ve been asked a lot what we plan next with this world and the answer is see what the supervillains do. I’ve always loved the crime stories from Scorsese to Tarantino and the supervillains are always there. funniest part of any superhero story. Doing something exclusively focused on villains as they fight is incredibly cool as we explore what it’s like to be a villain in a world teeming with good guys that want to put you in jail. Jupiter’s Legacy is a large and rich space with a lot of characters to tap into and so I’m happy to share that our next step here is a live-action version of the Supercrooks comic book that I created with Leinil Francis Yu a few years ago. . Given where we’re going next, we’ve made the difficult decision to leave our incredible cast out of their engagement with the show as we continue to thoughtfully develop all areas of the Jupiter’s Legacy saga. We’re sure we’ll get to that later and we just want to thank you for your continued support and the cast and crew who made this so great. “ Jupiter’s Legacy Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.







