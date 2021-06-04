Sophie Turner bisexual Actor Confuses Fans With Instagram Pride Month Post Entertainment News





Sophie Turner apparently makes a big announcement regarding her sexuality. To celebrate the start of Pride Month, the “Game of Thrones” actor, married to songwriter and crooner Joe Jonas and mother of one daughter, Willa, shared an enigmatic message and left his fans behind. reflect. Speculation that she is bisexual sparked after she shared Instagram stories to kick off Pride Month. Turner shared a bunch of stickers on his Instagram Stories and wrote His mothafkin #pride month babaaaayyyyyy, What created the buzz were the stickers that read, Bi Pride, Gay Pride, Move, Im gay, ‘and Time. isnt straight and neither am I. Although the actress has not made any formal statements about her sexuality. Reacting to her stories, her fans were quick to respond to the post and shared their support for the actress. One wrote: “Sophie Turner is bisexual, I won” while another tweeted: “Sophie Turner is BIIIIIIIIIIII, another victory for us gay women”. Sophie Turner is bisexual. I won SHANE (@yung_shaney) June 3, 2021 Sophie Turner is BIIIIIIIIIIII, another victory for us gay women <3 Jessi (@lickinglhhfeet) June 3, 2021 Happy Pride, Sophie Turner is bi which of course now canonically erects Sansa Stark into a bicon thank you for respecting my privacy during this glorious period Dahlia (@JellicleSparkle) June 2, 2021 This is not the first time that the actress has alluded to her sexuality. Previously, in an interview with the Rolling Stones, Sophie said that I fully prepare to be single for the rest of my life. I think once you find the right person, you know it. I feel like I’m a lot older than my age. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know it. I’ve met enough guys to know I’ve met enough girls to know, she said. “I don’t feel 22. I feel 27, 28. Everyone is experimenting. Its part of growing up. I love a soul, not a sex, ”she added.







