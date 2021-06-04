Lucifer Showrunners on if the Season 6 renewal changed the 5B finale





Lucifer showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson say very little about the Season 5B finale which was changed after the show was confirmed for Season 6.

WARNING: The following contains major spoilers for LuciferSeason 5B, streaming now on Netflix. LuciferShowrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson revealed in a new interview that they didn’t have to make many changes to the Season 5B finale after learning the series would be getting a sixth season. “Surprisingly, [where we left off] was the easiest end point, in the middle of such a curve ball, “said Modrovich TV line. “When they said, ‘Let’s do another season,’ it was easy because the end of Act V of that episode was Lucifer becoming God, and we realized that was such a big cliffhanger.” She added that in the show’s final shot, there’s a lot more going on in Act VI, “but we kind of cut it. And [Lucifer becoming God] became the end of 5B. “ Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. RELATED: Lucifer Reveals the Most Beautiful Angel (And It’s Not Who You Think) Henderson doubled down on Modrovich’s statements, noting: “The only changes we made were related to COVID, because we hadn’t shot the big battle.” “We shot everything except the big battle and the scene where Lucifer pretends to be Michael, before COVID,” he continued. “As for everything else, we just watched the episode and we were like, ‘Hey, that’s a pretty good mark to end. “It puts such an end to the story to tell this season, which is always so important to us, but makes you say, ‘I’m coming back for this.'” RELATED: Lucifer EP Explains Why They Had to Lie [SPOILER] – Many times In the Season 5B finale, “Chance to a Happy Ending,” Lucifer travels to Heaven to bring Chloe back after her assassination by Michael. After finding Chloe, Lucifer hands her Lilith’s Ring of Immortality to her so that she can return to Earth, thus appearing to sacrifice herself. After Season 5B released on Netflix, Modrovich explained, “Making the ultimate sacrifice of putting someone before him, so completely and entirely, was something Lucifer had never done in his life before.” Lucifer stars Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, Lauren German as Det. Chloe Decker, DB Woodside as Amenadiel, Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin, Kevin Alejandro as Det. Dan Espinoza, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen Smith and Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez. Season 5B is now on Netflix. KEEP READING: Lucifer Star Promises Major Dead Character’s Return For Season 6 Source: TV line Simu Liu tears up Kim’s convenience bosses, won’t appear in spin-off

