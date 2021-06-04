World Environment Day: Bollywood actors share lifestyle changes they made last year | Entertainment News





The past year has been a lesson for humanity in more ways than one. But above all, it is the lesson of taking care of the environment that has become essential. On World Environment Day, we ask stakeholders about the one thing they have either reduced use of or increased use of that they believe is good for the environment. Here is what they say: SONAKSHI SINHA

World Environment Day: Bollywood actors share lifestyle changes they made last year

Small changes in our daily life can really go a long way in making a positive impact on the environment. I made some changes like use bamboo toothbrushes. I believe in conserving water when I can, using environmentally friendly products and most importantly, educating my friends and family about the changes they can make as well. I also avoid the use of plastic bottles. RAKUL PREET SINGH

The pandemic has made us aware of the importance of taking care of the planet. Resources are limited and consumption is high. To begin, removal of masks is something i know must be done correctly. Cut the strings and throw them away so that birds and animals are not injured. Also, cut down on plastic use, it’s a big no-no now. I ask everyone to make these small changes; it starts with each of us. APARSHAKTI KHURANA

I think I have become a more conscious buyer. When I go out shopping, I take a moment to weigh all the options. I check if the product I intend to buy is easily recyclable. Is it water efficient? Where was it made? Under what circumstances was it made? And only then decide whether I want to buy it or not. RICHA CHADHA

The biggest lifestyle change I’ve made is move away from goods wrapped in plastic, because I had cut down on personal plastic, in terms of plastic water bottles. But recently I found out that there are new ethical beauty brands that are already organic, cruelty-free, leave no residue, but they don’t wrap them in plastic either. So they believe in paper packaging, which is recyclable. SANJANA SANGHI

I did a sudden change to all organic, from skin care brands to hair care brands, reducing chemicals for my body and using organic and medically recommended (cruelty-free) products. Fortunately, this is my mom’s natural way of being, so when I started to focus on it, I realized that most of our housekeeping habits have always been so environmentally friendly. Sorting waste has always been the norm at home since I was a child. I also switched completely to glass and not plastic. Interact with the author on Twitter / @ RishabhSuri02 To pursue @htshowbiz for more







