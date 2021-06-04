A TV actor to star in the Hangar Theater show





ITHACA, NY In response to the COVID-19 pandemic that halted performances for much of last year, the Hangar Theater has scheduled an all-outdoor season of performances for this summer, the first featuring Damon J. Gillespie, a renowned television actor. known for his role as Robbie on the NBC show Get up. Gillespie will play the role of TO in The REALNESS: another break beat play written by Idris Goodwin and directed by Hangar alumnus Kyle Haden. Hadens’ involvement is actually one of the reasons Gillespie was brought in to audition, he was one of his acting professors in college. It was the last acting class I took for the theater, Gillespie said. So it was a very, very incredible reunion. Besides his role as Robbie on NBCs Get up, Gillespie also had two major roles in the Netflix originals. The society, and Little pretty things in 2018 and 2019. His additional TV credits include appearances on Empire on Fox and Comedy Centrals Inside Amy Schumer. He is a Member of the Actors Equity Association, and his theater credits include Broadway productions of News and Aladdin. This show, however, strikes a chord with Gillespie, who said he grew up listening to ’90s hip-hop. This show is for everyone who has fallen in love with hip-hop, a- he declared, adding with such madness in the world, why not strive for a certain reality? Director Haden echoed Gillespie’s sentiment, saying: I feel like Idris wrote this for me; I could have been TO When I was TO age, music and finding love was the most important thing in my life. This story is woven into and around hip-hop, so if you know this world you’ll be happy to revisit it, but those new to hip-hop will enjoy it too. Written by playwright Idris Goodwin, Reality tackles history and class collisions in a humorous, authentic story set to a distinct rhythm. Gillespie will play the role of TO, who graduated from high school in 1996 and moved from the suburbs to the city, entering the hip-hop scene. He soon meets Prima, an MC (played by Angelica Santiago) who takes his breath away. TO pretends to be a music journalist to get closer to her, but her story quickly catches up with him. It’s Goodwins secondbreak beat play his first was Hype Man who tells the story of an unarmed black man shot dead by police. The name of the break beat comes from the style in which the lines are played. It’s like rhythmic storytelling, Gillespie said. You know, in Shakespeare we have what’s called the iambic pentameter, where they basically speak rhythmically, and what I understand is that it’s a modern version of the iambic pentameter, which would be speech, poetry or rap. In addition to Gillespie and Santiago, cast members include Rasell Holt as Lord Style, Ithaca College alumnus Nicholas Caycedo as Roy et al., And Kiziana Jean-Louis as Professor. Brown et al. The show will begin with a preview on Thursday June 17 and an official opening on Friday June 18. The show will end on Sunday June 24. The full 2021 season of the Hangars outdoor main stage includes The Realness, Once, Sweeney Todd, Queens Girl In The World, and An odyssey. For more information, visit the Hangar site here. < class="">

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos