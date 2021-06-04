Rock Hall announces summer concert series featuring Cloud Nothings, Bully, more





CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will vibrate again this summer, with many concerts scheduled for July and August. The outdoor shows will be held outdoors in Rock Halls Square at the PNC Stage from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays. The fun begins Thursday, July 1 with a performance of the Oregon Space Trail of Doom. Our summer lineup of live music and lineup gives fans and families a chance to experience the power of rock & roll at our remarkable lakefront location. We are grateful to have incredible partners like PNC who help us deliver these experiences, said Greg Harris, CEO and President of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, in a press release. The concert schedule includes free and paid events, with top-notch local programming and some touring. Paid shows are Sweet Apple on July 16, Cloud Nothings on July 23, Bully on July 30, The Ark Band with DJ Packy Malley on August 13, and John Paul Keith with the Jack Fords on August 27. Tickets for each of these shows range from $ 15 for the show only, to $ 40 with admission to the museum included. Most Rock Halls summer concerts are free and include local personalities [A] BLKstar, New Soft Shoe, Falling Stars, The Shootouts and more. In addition to its summer concert series, the Rock Hall will also present its resident rockers with performances Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. for its Lunch by the Lake program. Check out the full program below; all shows take place from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 1: Oregon Space Trail of Doom / Oregon Space Trail of Jazz July 8: shootings, Marc Lee Shannon July 15: LILIEAE, Public Places July 16: Sweet apple July 22: Mother Sponge, Jaite July 23: Cloud Nothings -July 29: New flexible shoe July 30: Intimidator -August. 5: July Big Green, level C -August. 12: Jackie Venson, Kahrin -August. 13: The Ark Band, DJ Packy Malley -August. 19: Falling Stars, Jack Harris -August. 26: Mourning [A] Blkstar, The Katy -August. 27: John Paul Keith, Jack Fords Get a good start on the weekend andRegister nowfor cleveland.coms weeklyAt the CLEemail newsletter, your essential guide to the best things to do in Greater Cleveland. It’ll arrive in your inbox on Friday morning – an exclusive to-do list, focusing on the best weekend fun. Restaurants, music, movies, the performing arts, family entertainment and more.Click here to subscribe. All cleveland.com newsletters are free.

