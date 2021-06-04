VIZIO Upgrades SmartCast with Newly Available VIZIO Voice | Business

IRVINE, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – June 4, 2021–

VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) Today shares details about the latest generation of SmartCast, its award-winning platform that powers every new VIZIO smart TV.

This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210604005006/en/

SmartCast and VIZIO Voice Remote (Photo: Business Wire)

Improved research and discovery

SmartCast offers endless entertainment options for millions of homes right out of the box and gives consumers the ability to discover, stream and share more content faster and easier than they ever imagined. The latest update to the industry-leading smart TV platform delivers faster performance, new built-in voice capabilities, and new free-to-air TV channels built around a redesigned Electronic Program Guide (EPG) with features navigation for easier search and discovery of the latest and greatest in entertainment. Most new SmartCast TV models will also include the all-new push-to-talk voice remote with VIZIO Voice, to help you navigate the extensive catalog of supported apps and channels.

The current iteration of SmartCast loads faster than ever, putting a host of powerful control options at your fingertips. The remote control is more responsive and redesigned for a more elegant look, making it easier to switch between different connected devices. Streamlined Search also allows users to access movies, shows, and more in fewer steps, with content intelligently curated according to each viewer’s interests.

VIZIO Voice is the company’s first integrated voice capability and is poised to change the way people watch and interact with their TVs. VIZIO Voice uses natural language intelligence, so consumers can search and discover content in SmartCast faster without having to type. Plus, VIZIO Voice can easily change TV settings, including volume and picture quality enhancements, launch apps and channels by name, and rely on search results without having to redo. the whole query. The voice remote is Bluetooth enabled, giving it greater range while freeing users from line-of-sight requirements.

In addition, free SmartCast Mobile The app for iOS and Android is updated with VIZIO Voice, which allows older paired models of SmartCast TVs to use VIZIO Voice.

Broadcast everything

VIZIO is now synonymous with entertainment, continuing to attract a range of the best networks and media partners to offer an ever-expanding catalog of content. With hundreds of free channels available, VIZIO offers content for all genres, including Movies, News, Sports, Lifestyle, Music, Kids & Family, Multicultural and more. VIZIO SmartCast provides convenient access to fan favorite streaming apps like Apple TV, Disney +, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube TV and more. New to the streaming service roster in 2021 are FOX NOW, Paramount +, and The CW.

To support a growing consumer shift to streaming, VIZIO continues to expand its free ad-supported channels and subscription streaming applications to millions of monthly active users. SmartCast active user accounts increased 57% year-on-year to 13.4 million in the first quarter of 2021. VIZIO total hours increased 42% year-on-year to 7 billion. Of this total, 3.6 billion hours were dedicated specifically to SmartCast, which represents a 70% increase in one year.

With support for the latest streaming technologies, a faster, more personalized user experience, and compatibility with the latest connected home devices, VIZIO SmartCast TVs are the ultimate entertainment destination, said Chris Vinckier, vice-president. president of software product management. We are proud that our products continue to be recognized for delivering a blend of premium technologies and innovations to the market and delivering incredible value to our customers.

Do more with your TV

The SmartCast ecosystem is also uniquely designed to ensure interoperability between devices and allows viewers to stream and connect to content from their phone, tablet or laptop directly to the big screen.

SmartCast expands entertainment options and allows viewers to stream movies, TV shows, and sports from popular apps using Chromecast built-in and Apple AirPlay 2. The interoperable features of SmartCast also allow for easy viewing on a second screen. Make professional presentations, host interactive game nights, go to school from home, share photos and videos with family and friends, and turn the living room into a workout studio with interactive fitness services and well-being.

And with more content now delivered in 4K, high dynamic range and Dolby Vision, with Dolby Atmos audio, viewers can turn their living rooms into the ultimate home theater experience with the premium picture quality of VIZIO 4K Ultra HD TVs and best of VIZIO. classroom soundbars (sold separately).

Availability

All the latest SmartCast programming and features are available on all VIZIO 2021-22 TVs. For more information on SmartCast, visit www.vizio.com/smartcast.

VIZIO SmartCast TVs receive free, automatic updates using the latest technology that just keeps getting smarter. This means that your TV will receive new content, features and functionality, ensuring additional value for years to come.

For more information visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, VIZIO’s mission is to provide immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. VIZIO is leading the future of TVs with its integrated platform of advanced smart TVs and the powerful SmartCast operating system. VIZIO also offers a range of innovative soundbars that provide consumers with a high audio experience. The VIZIO platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to dynamically target and deliver ads to a growing audience that is moving further and further away from linear television.

* Source: The NPD Group, Inc., Monthly Retail Tracking Service, US, LCD TV, software service name, Smart TV: web browser only, apps and web browser, apps only, based on unit share, January March 2021 combined.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210604005006/en/

CONTACT: Press contact for VIZIOFabric Media

Melissa Hourigan

720-608-1919

[email protected]

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER TECHNOLOGY ENTERTAINMENT ONLINE MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT AUDIO / VIDEO GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT TV AND RADIO CONSUMER ELECTRONIC CONSUMER

SOURCE: VIZIO Holding Corp

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 06/04/21 6:00 a.m. / DISC: 06/04/21 6:01 a.m.

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210604005006/en