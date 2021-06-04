Connect with us

Calendar of events: June 410 | Entertainment

OXYMORONS, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Friday June 4, 25Sixty-Five Warehouse, 2565 American Way, free evening in the parking lot, entrepôt2565.com.

HARD PRESSED, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, Free Outdoor Summer Concert Series, Grab a Garden Chair, 856-9195, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.

HEYDAY, 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 4, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 US Highway, 50, 90 and newer modern rock, $ 5 at the door, facebook.com/HeyDayGJ.

MUSIC & MULLIGAN’S GOLF TOURNAMENT, shotgun start at 9 a.m. on Friday June 4, Adobe Creek Golf Course, four player teams, contest, lunch, prizes, silent auction, live music all day by El Javi, the Glenfinnan Highlanders Scottish Bagpipes, Gunny Sons, Tune Weavers, Feeding Giants and headliner The Dubious Brothers, join on fruitchamber.org and kafmradio.org, 858-3894.

FIRST FRIDAY ART RECEPTION, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday June 4, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., “Art of the Still”, the Contemporary 2021 exhibition, is a national exhibition of painting, drawing and sculpture . , graphics, cinema, photography, animation and mixed media; “Light Studies” is an exhibition of art photographs by David Lord, on display until June 25, limited space, book a free ticket at gjartcentr.org or by calling 243-7337, ext. 2.

“NEXT”, opening reception 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday June 4, 437CO Gallery, 437 Colorado Ave., jury art exhibit created by high school students and organized by the University Art Gallery Colorado Mesa, on display until June 24, 241-2025, coloradomesa.edu/art/galerie.

“PEOPLE AND PLACES” First Friday Reception 5-8pm Friday June 4, Main Street Gallery, 412 Main St., features oil and acrylic paintings of the artist’s cultural icons local Michael Hurshman, exhibited until June 30, masks requested, facebook.com/main412.

FIRST FRIDAY ART RECEPTION, 4 to 9 p.m. Friday June 4, Art & Soul Studios, 523 Main St., free class art demonstrations and drawings, featuring works by Judy Rogan and Melody Horton, 424- 9511, artandsoulstudiosgj.com.

WORKS IN PROGRESS ART SHOW, reception, 7 p.m. Friday June 4, Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, 455 Main St., artists bring in unfinished pieces / create live art in the gallery, facebook.com/UncannyValleyArt.

GRAND VALLEY FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday June 4, St. Kathryn Cellars / Talon Winery, 785 Elberta Ave., live music, beer and wine, grandvalleyfoodtruckfridays.com, 261-8484.

“CARS” (2006, G rated), Glade Park Movies Under The Stars, Grill opens at 6:00 p.m., Concession booth at 5:30 p.m., Twilight movie, Friday June 4, Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department, 16400 DS Road, Glade Park up, go early for volleyball, hay rides, corn hole, tether balloon, and pre-movie entertainment by Absolute Dance, facebook.com/GladeParkMovies.

FIRE AND ICE: A PAT BENATAR HOMMAGE, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 5, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, with guests She Rocks, female pop / rock legends, $ 15 to $ 25, entrepôt2565.com.

FREDDY & FRANCINE, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday June 5, Poulos Park, 217 Grand Ave., Paonia, folk duo in the Live Music Still Soothes the Soul series, tickets $ 25 in advance, $ 30 day of performance, tickets at paradisofpaonia.com.

WILD FLIGHT, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday June 5, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel concert series, live music, wine and food trucks, facebook.com/RestaurationVignobles.

BOOT STOMP, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 5, Antler Ridge, 72015 Kinikin Road, Montrose, San Juan Healthcare Foundation event to benefit San Juan Cancer Center patients, barbecue, barn dance, music from Narrow Gauge Country , live auction, raffle, wear casual cowboys, $ 60 tickets, buy tickets at bootstompmontrose.com.

THE DELTA COUNTY ROCK, GEM AND MINERAL SHOW, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 5, Heddles Recreation Center in Delta, gold panning, bingo and educational exhibits for children, door prizes, handbags, silent auction, stone wheel , 29 stone dealers for sale and display, free entry, 856-3861, [email protected]

SUNSET SATURDAY AT BOOKCLIFF VINEYARDS, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. first and third Saturday June 5 5 Oct 16, Bookcliff Vineyards, 670 39 Road, Palisade, wine tasting and food trucks on site, watch the sun set in the vineyards , wine and food available for purchase, pétanque ball available, take chairs, bookcliffvineyards.com, 261-0071.

OPEN JAM SESSION WITH DANNY DAVIS AND THE CREW, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 6, Koko’s Tavern, 152S. Mesa St., Fruita, singers, songwriters and voices welcome, grab an instrument, facebook.com/KoKosTaverne.

TOP, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, June 6, Palisade Farmers Market, downtown Palisade, Terry Flanagan and Thomasina Russell, 464-5602.

THE DAILY SENTINEL HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS AWARDS AND TAILGATE PARTY, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Monday, June 7, Avalon Theater, 645 Main St., best of top prizes and accolades, tailgate party at 6:15 p.m., awards ceremony prices 7 pm, tickets from $ 6 to $ 9, tickets to 970tix.com.

ACOUSTIC / BLUES JAM, 710 am Tuesday, June 8, Charlie Dwellingtons Patio, 103 N. First St., pick up an instrument, wear a mask, 241-4010.

BART CROW, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Thursday, June 10, Mesa Theater, 538 Main Street, $ 20- $ 25, mesatheater.com.

JAMES WILLIAMS & THE FAITH PEDDLERS, 7:30 p.m. Thursday June 10, Civic Center Park, 325 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, country / blues rock outlaw at the Fruita Thursday Night Concert Series, grab a blanket or chair long, 858-0360.

BLUES JUNCTION, 10 p.m. Thursday June 10, Charlie Dwellingtons, 103 N. First St., fun blues music, 241-4010.



