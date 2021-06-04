MissFilmy begins to make her mark in the world of Bollywood news and entertainment – ThePrint

Text size:

New Delhi, (Delhi), [India], June 4 (ANI / BusinessWire India): MissFilmy.com, a first independent company from Mohit Puri (digital strategy veteran with over 18 years of experience), is quickly becoming a name to be reckoned with in the world of entertainment and Bollywood news. MissFilmy.com serves as a one-stop-shop for getting all the latest updates from the Bollywood and Telly industry.

Among other things, the entertainment blog provides:

Latest Bollywood News:

This section includes all the latest Bollywood news, Bollywood gossip and celebrity news.

As is evident, the “Bollywood News” category keeps viewers up to date with favorite celebrities, all the latest movie news, release and streaming details, box office performances and all that. can be called general news in the Bollywood industry.

The ‘Bollywood Gossips’ category, meanwhile, gives all the latest news on celebrity gossip circulating in Bollywood circles – Who’s in financial crisis ?! Who abandoned whom ?! And everything else on the same line.

The “Celebrity News” category features all the latest celebrity stories, focusing on where they’ve been spotted, who they’ve been spotted with, what they’ve done, their upcoming movie releases, their latest career moves and much more.

Movie Ratings Comparison:

This is the most unique and powerful feature offered by the platform. One can compare web series or movie ratings by all major reviewers, as well as star actors, production crew as well as streaming details. The final section of movie reviews and ratings on the portal helps decide on people’s viewing preferences and a list of things to do every weekend.

Latest movie trailers:

The movie trailers section is constantly updated with all the latest trailers for upcoming Bollywood movies, web series as well as regional movies.

Song Videos:

This is the space reserved for all the latest Bollywood song videos as well as independent artists and bands.

Buzz TV:

All the latest news and videos related to the TV industry go to the Telly Buzz section of the MissFilmy portal.

Celebrity Wallpapers:

Can’t get enough of the favorite movie star ?! MissFilmy’s Wallpapers section is home to some of the most appealing shots from popular Bollywood artists; Much needed eye-candy for those boring breaks at work!

The strength of MissFilmy is their engaging content as well as an easy to navigate website which quickly propels them to the top of this market space. The portal registers around 0.5 million pageviews each month and is quickly catching up with other popular websites in the same industry. It’s no surprise that MissFilmy has become the preferred destination for the vast majority of Bollywood and Indian Telly lovers, to get their daily news and experience Bollywood, TV and celebrities, in both spaces.

Go forward, MissFilmy.com will further strengthen its brand identity by offering new sections and features. The bollywood news portal team is passionate enough about the vision of establishing itself as the most visited bollywood website on the planet.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible for the content of this article in any way. (ANI / BusinessWire India)

This story is automatically generated from a syndicated feed. ThePrint is not responsible for its content.

