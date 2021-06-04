Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl co-actor Ryinku Singh Nikumbh dies of complications from Covid-19 | Entertainment News
- Ryinku Singh Nikumbh, who has appeared in films such as Dream Girl and Hello Charlie, has died of complications from Covid-19.
POSTED 04 JUNE 2021 17:14 IST
Ryinku Singh Nikumbh, co-actor of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl, has died of complications from Covid-19. The actor was also seen in the recently released Hello Charlie, starring Aadar Jain in the lead role.
Ryinku reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 on May 25. She was first quarantined at home but was admitted to hospital after her fever refused to go down.
Speaking to BollywoodLife, her cousin Chanda Singh Nikumbh said: “On May 25, she had tested positive and was in home isolation. As her fever was not decreasing, we decided to transfer her to hospital after a few minutes. In the hospital, doctors did not think she needed an intensive care bed and she was initially in a normal COVID ward. The next day she was transferred to intensive care. She was also recovering well. in intensive care until the day of her death. In the end, she lost hope and felt that she could not survive. She was also an asthmatic patient.
“She was full of energy and a bundle of happiness. Even in the hospital as she struggled, she was helping other patients. It’s a huge thing,” added Chanda. She also revealed that Ryinku received her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on May 7 and was due to receive the second dose. “She was considering going to Goa for a commercial shoot recently, but we didn’t let her go because we wanted to protect her from COVID. Who knew, she would be infected at home,” Chanda said.
Also read: Mumbai Police Search Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for Flouting Covid-19 Rules: Avoid Unnecessary Heropanti
Besides movies, Ryinku has also appeared in TV shows such as Chidiyaghar and Meri Haanikarak Biwi. Last year she was tied up for a medical drama called Dhadkan.
