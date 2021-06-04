Warner Brothers Hollywood tour reopens with major expansion





The expanded tour includes a special tour of the DC and Harry Potter worlds.



Warner Brothers will reopen its Hollywood Studio Tour this month with an expanded tour, leading fans on a journey through 100 years of film and television history. Located in California, the Studio Tour will allow visitors to get up close and personal with special sets based on some of Warner’s biggest franchises, such as Friends, Harry potter, and the DC Universe. On the reopening, the Vice President and General Manager of Studio Tour Hollywood Danny kahn said that “entertainment is all about connecting with the fans and we are delighted to welcome the guests back to the tour after a hiatus of over 15 months.” As part of the post-pandemic expansion, Kahn stressed that the “new experiences will take guests on a journey through our history, how we bring stories to life and celebrate the DC Universe and the Wizarding World.” The expanded tour includes the “Storyline Showcase,” where guests can explore the history of Warner Bros. from the origins of its cinema chain in 1923 until its transformation into one of Hollywood’s biggest media giants. Among the main attractions of the new area is a replica of the iconic water tower which you probably recognize by the Warner logo. Image via Warner Bros. RELATED: Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Hands-On Preview: Ride the Spider-Man Ride and Eat Tiny Pym Food The fan-favorite Studio 48 stop is always part of the tour, guiding visitors through the Central Perk set of Friends and Sheldon’s apartment from The Big Bang Theory, before dinner is served in a fully functional Central Perk Café. However, a new grand finale experience promises to wow fans as they journey through both the DC Universe and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Among the attraction of “Action and Magic Made Here” is a brand new Batcave, featuring the authentic Batmobile from Tim burton‘s Batman, the Tumbler of The black Knight, and the Batwing of Batman vs. Superman. Other goodies for fans include Hestia’s Lasso from Wonder Woman 1984, and Jared leto‘s Joker and Margot Robbieharley quinn costumes Suicide Squad. Fans of magic will also explore re-created sets from Harry potter and Fantastic beasts, where they can fulfill their dream of being surrounded by Hogwarts Acceptance Letters in the Dursleys fireplace. Guests will also be able to learn more about the magical creatures of the wizarding world in Newt Scamander’s Shed of Magical Creatures. Finally, for those who wish to acquire exclusive merchandising from their favorite franchise, a new Warner Bros. Studio Store will be open to the public without purchasing a Studio Tour ticket. The Warner Brothers Studio Tour Hollywood will welcome families with children ages five and up starting June 26. If you are planning a visit, check the official website for safety protocols by going to this link. Check out some additional images below: Image via Warner Bros. Image via Warner Bros. KEEP READ: Jurassic World VelociCoaster Gets June Opening Date at Universal Orlando; New ride sequences revealed

‘Bosch’ season 7 trailer teases series ending Lucky for us, there’s a spin-off coming up! Read more

About the Author Marco Vito Oddo

(292 articles published)

More from Marco Vito Oddo







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos