Matthew Perry breakup: TikTok user claims she is blamed





TikTok user says she’s blamed for Matthew Perrys’ break-up with Molly Hurwitz A Tik Tok user who paired with Matthew Perry on the exclusive dating app, Raya, claimed she was blamed for her break up with fiancee Molly Hurwitz. Kate Haralson, 20, was paired with the Friends actor, 51, on the site, which only accepts 8% of its applicants. The personal assistant, who was 19 when she met Matthew online in May last year, shared a video of the Friends star on TikTok that went viral last month after putting it on FaceTime. by following their posts online. However, Kate now feels that she is being blamed for Matthews’ separation from Molly. In a screenshot of a post she sent to the Deuxme gossip Instagram account, Kate wrote: Matthew Perry and his fiancee are breaking up, everyone is blaming me lol. When asked if Matthew was dating Molly around the time of their FaceTime, Kate defiantly wrote: No! They were on break. Kate Haralson, 20, was paired with the Friends actor, 51, on Raya last year (Photo: Raya) During Kate’s now viral conversation with the Hollywood star, he reportedly asked, Am I as old as your father ?, which made her uncomfortable. She shared the clip with the caption: When you meet Matthew Perry as a joke on a dating app and he FaceTimes you and plays 20 questions with you. The 16-second video shows Matthew smiling as he asks Kate: Do you still play with your hair so much? what she laughs at: I guess so. Kate, who was kicked out of Raya for breaking privacy rules, alleged he told her he was about a year older than his father, adding: I don’t think he bothered. It was a little weird talking to someone my dad’s age and it didn’t sound right, especially when he knew how young I was.

Matthew briefly separated from his fiancee Molly in May last year when Kate claims the FaceTime took place (Photo: WireImage) (Photo: Getty / Instagram) Sharing the video she said Sixth page: A lot of people were saying I’m a bully and mean for posting this, and it made me feel a little bit bad, but at the same time, I feel like a lot of guys in Hollywood are talking to all these young girls and this is something that I think a lot of people should be aware of. Matthew briefly separated from his fiancee Molly in May of last year when Kate claims the FaceTime swap took place. They officially called off their engagement earlier this week, Matthew recounting People he wishes Molly the best. If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. . For more stories like this, check out our entertainment page. Follow Metro.co.uk Entertainment on Twitter and Facebook for the latest celebrity and entertainment updates. You can now also receive Metro.co.uk items straight to your device. Sign up here to receive our daily push alerts. MORE: Friends star Matthew Perry cancels engagement to Molly Hurwitz: Sometimes things don’t work out















