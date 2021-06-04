Michele Morrone could make his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar: Exclusive! | Hindi movie news





Italian actor Michele Morrone, who left the Internet “thirsty” for his role in the Polish erotic romantic drama “365 days”, may well be on his way to Bollywood thanks to producer Karan Johar. A year after the hunk expressed his desire to work in a Bollywood film, ETimes learned that Johar had reached out to the star. Sources tell us: “Michele Morrone was all we talked about in 2020. Given his popularity in the country, Karan Johar reached out to Michele and his team. He is in talks to put Michele in a Bollywood film or in the executive at Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital wing of his production company. ” If all goes according to plan, Indian Morrone fans might just see him in action in a Desi movie. After the release of “365 Days” the tall, dark Italian was all everyone was talking about except his scorching act in the movie that made erotica fans forget “50 Shades of Gray”. With his bad boy charms and swoon-worthy look, the actor and singer had everyone curious if he would ever consider a Bollywood movie. Much to everyone’s surprise, Morrone has admitted in several interviews that he is open to working in a Bollywood film, but that he would only be willing to do so if a “beautiful” script presented itself. ‘365 Days’ which made headlines throughout 2020, Michele played gangster Massimo Torricelli and Anna-Maria Sieklucka played his sweetheart, Laura Biel. Although mired in controversy over his plot involving a woman being held captive, it was recently announced that a trilogy was in the works. Production on the sequel is currently underway with Italian model Simone Susinna making her acting debut as a supporting male role in the film. Simone has been reported to be playing the role of Marcelo Nacho Matos, a Spaniard who will sit between Laura and Massimo’s love affair. Besides the film, Michele and Simone made headlines last week when fans misinterpreted their innocent selfie as an “exit” message. “I’m a liar,” Morrone captioned the post that left fans puzzled. Many have taken the liberty of assuming he was candid about his sexuality. However, the father of two then set the record straight and said, “Guys, this was just a picture. Nothing more. And by the way, I’m a huge supporter of the community. LGBT. But I was just talking about a normal picture. I didn’t. Come out (as gay).



