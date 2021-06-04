Entertainment
OTT platforms become the favorite among artists for their acting debuts
For any aspiring actor, there can be no greater dream than to be made his mark on the big screen. However, this notion has been massively questioned in recent years, with many players opting for OTT platforms as the medium of choice for their big acting debuts now.
Actors Harleen Sethi (Broken but beautiful), Nidhi Singh (Permanent roommates), Prajakta Koli (Not concordant), Dhruv Sehgal (Little things), Ritwik Bhowmik (Bandits bandits) and Tanya Maniktala (Flame and A decent boy) all of them chose digital media as their big-screen launch vehicle, and have become established names now. And following the signal, many more have realigned their aspirations to embrace the changing realities of the entertainment space.
I mean sapna toh wahi tha ki films karenge. When you see newcomers coming in, and you think that someday he’ll debut like that too. But you also have to understand that the industry is such that it is changing now, shares Sonia Rathee, who made her acting debut with the recently released Season 3 of Broken but beautiful.
She adds: We have OTT platforms and we have amazing content going on there. I wasn’t looking for a huge debut … I just wanted to work. I saw this opportunity come my way and immediately loved it. I didn’t mean to say no because of the platform it was coming out of.
Shloka Pandits’ film debut Hello Charly was supposed to have a theatrical release, but due to the pandemic it’s made its way online and the actor isn’t complaining at all.
I think the web is a great medium and has a much wider reach than a movie that hits theaters. What happened with my film was a blessing in disguise. Everyone in the world could watch it and I was very excited about it, she reasoned.
Even OTT platforms are happy to be working with actors for the first time and they believe that the web space allows these young stars to portray their roles with the utmost honesty.
Gautam Talwar, Head of Content at MX Player, says, “They don’t have the burden of box office success, which is the real difference between an actor and a star; it takes a lot of pressure off an actor’s back. So for an actor today, since OTT movies and shows have the same cinematic cues, the medium doesn’t matter anymore because it’s a work of art they’re proud of.
Hailing the OTT as a great way to start your acting career, Naveen Kasturia says you don’t have to worry about being a popular face anymore to take a break.
At first, for people like me, I felt that you had to be a star son to be an actor. Now, OTT has opened a lot of doors for a lot of people, and I’m very happy. I wanted to be part of the stories, even when the Pitchers series (first actors) came to me, I didn’t think of the medium. I didn’t have a lot of work and movies so when the show came on I hung on. The medium has given me recognition and respect, says the actor, who is garnering high praise for the recent show. Aspirants.
Many actors also believe that the insider-outsider divide often associated with the film industry does not exist on OTT platforms and that everyone has a fair chance to show off their talent.
Actor Asheema Vardaan, who has been part of OTT series such as Development DD and Abhay 2, said, It’s very disheartening for newcomers to Bollywood, especially foreigners like me. I wanted to be a movie actor but I don’t think I will have enough opportunities. I don’t want to make films anymore. I’m happy to do a good job on OTT, she tells us.
