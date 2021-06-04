Why Jupiter’s legacy is so expensive to make





The recently canceled Netflix superhero series Jupiter’s Legacy was budgeted at $ 200 million for its first season – but why did it cost so much to do?

Netflix’s first Millarworld venture, a live-action TV adaptation of Mark Millar and Frank Quitely’s comic book series Jupiter’s legacy, was canceled after only one season. But while that’s not particularly surprising, given the lukewarm response from critics and viewers, the detail that Jupiter’s legacy Season 1 reportedly budgeted at $ 200 million is definitely a shock. For context, the last season of Game of thrones had a budget of $ 90 million, and The Mandalorian Season 2 would have had a budget of $ 15 million per episode, or $ 120 million for the entire season. Jupiter’s legacy$ 200 million budget puts it on par with recent Disney + Marvel series WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in terms of cost. This raised questions about how the money was spent, given that Jupiter’s legacy was mocked for his cheap wigs and costumes. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Jupiter’s Legacy: Biggest Unanswered Questions After Season 1 Although Millarworld was a major investment for Netflix, the streaming giant did not initially give the green light. Jupiter’s legacy with a budget of $ 200 million. Talk to The scottish sun in September 2020, Millar himself described it as “$ 100 million show“- which, while still very lavish, is more in line with what one would expect from a Netflix fantasy series. For example, the first season of The witcher had a budget of around $ 70-80 million. Or Jupiter’s legacy appears to have been significantly over budget in covers that began in early January 2021. The series had a rough production, with original showrunner Steven S. DeKnight leaving halfway through production due to creative differences. Cover versions and covers are a common part of television production, but if Jupiter’s legacyhad to be significantly reworked before release, the costs could have added up quickly. Another factor that would have increased the budget of Jupiter’s legacy Season 1 is split between two different times, causing several actors to age with makeup and wigs for the modern storyline. While the excessive backstory and story setup slowed the pace of the show, there were actually a number of expensive sets, such as the original superhero team’s journey through a mysterious island and a hilltop battle between supervillain Blackstar and the Union of Justice superheroes. At the end of the day, a big budget doesn’t automatically mean a quality TV show, or even a good looking TV show. Likewise, a clear vision and wise spending can move a small budget forward. Another recent fantastic offer from Netflix, Shadow and bone, had a budget of less than $ 25 million for its first season, according to a film industry report byAbout Hungary. Although these figures may not reflect the total final cost,Shadow and bone is a great example of a show that used its budget to create a truly epic feel, and Jupiter’s legacylooks pretty cheap in comparison. More: Why Jupiter’s Legacy Was Canceled After Season 1 (& What’s Next) Netflix’s Ragnarok borrows one of the MCU’s Thor rules

