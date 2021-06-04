Connect with us

Summer entertainment guide, beyond

You’ve removed your air conditioner and box fans. After all, you’re not looking to stay in the house any longer than necessary because you’ve already had enough of this quarantined game.

And we can feel you. So we’ve put together a really long list of events and things to do that you can check out this summer.

Plus, this list will be updated throughout the summer with new activities and ideas, so you can make the most of our new-found freedom.

Here are some upcoming First State events that will be available.

A summer bucket list for Delaware:Don’t miss these 15 experiences in 2021

Summer entertainment in Delaware

Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala & Lizzo: Firefly 2021 lineup announcedThe Firefly Music Festival, one of the country’s most revered, is set to return to the woods of Dover this fall, with major artists including Megan Thee Stallion, Cage the Elephant, Roddy Ricch, Wiz Khalifa, Diplo, Glass Animals, Machine Gun Kelly and Portugal. The man.

What could the Firefly Music Festival look like? Delaware health officials tell us what they knowNot everyone knew how COVID-19 was going to impact Firefly, as the pandemic has been a bit difficult to navigate. But a state official shed light on the situation.

2012. Michael Franti & Spearhead were among the biggest fans of the Saturday crowd at the first Firefly in 2012.

Great summer events that will and will NOT happen in Delaware this summerYou probably already know that big events like the Delaware State Fair and the Freeman Arts Pavilion are happening this summer. But don’t let that distract you from other must-see events, including the 34th Clifford Brown Jazz Festival, which plans to host a live audience this year after going virtual in 2020. Not to mention, there are some events that disconnected early due to the pandemic.

