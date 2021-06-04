Summer entertainment guide, beyond

You’ve removed your air conditioner and box fans. After all, you’re not looking to stay in the house any longer than necessary because you’ve already had enough of this quarantined game.

And we can feel you. So we’ve put together a really long list of events and things to do that you can check out this summer.

Plus, this list will be updated throughout the summer with new activities and ideas, so you can make the most of our new-found freedom.

Here are some upcoming First State events that will be available.

A summer bucket list for Delaware:Don’t miss these 15 experiences in 2021

Summer entertainment in Delaware

Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala & Lizzo: Firefly 2021 lineup announcedThe Firefly Music Festival, one of the country’s most revered, is set to return to the woods of Dover this fall, with major artists including Megan Thee Stallion, Cage the Elephant, Roddy Ricch, Wiz Khalifa, Diplo, Glass Animals, Machine Gun Kelly and Portugal. The man.

What could the Firefly Music Festival look like? Delaware health officials tell us what they knowNot everyone knew how COVID-19 was going to impact Firefly, as the pandemic has been a bit difficult to navigate. But a state official shed light on the situation.

Great summer events that will and will NOT happen in Delaware this summerYou probably already know that big events like the Delaware State Fair and the Freeman Arts Pavilion are happening this summer. But don’t let that distract you from other must-see events, including the 34th Clifford Brown Jazz Festival, which plans to host a live audience this year after going virtual in 2020. Not to mention, there are some events that disconnected early due to the pandemic.

3 Delaware theme and water parks to enjoy this summerFrom diving in a waterpark wave pool to go-cart racing until you drop, you and your kids can enjoy it all and more without having to leave the state.

10 outdoor activities and places to visit in Delaware in summer 2021With masks no longer necessary for those vaccinated in most outdoor environments, the summer of 2021 promises to be filled with Delawarens who will come out and make the most of this award after more than a year locked up. And we have some cool places you’ll want to go this summer.

Feel the vibe: Middletown hosts the Reggae Roots Music FestivalA new reggae music festival arrives in the upstate in July, along with a host of musical acts. In addition to live music, there will be camping, art vendors, food, shuttle boats, and workshops. There will also be kid-friendly activities and panels by NORML, a non-profit organization that represents the interests of Americans who use marijuana responsibly.

Rehoboth Beach Bandstand announces 2021 summer concert lineupWhether it’s classic rock, swing or soul, the bandstand will host free concerts every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Jake Owen, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Earth, Wind & Fire: Freeman Arts Season 2021 Announced: The Selbyville venue opens its 14th season with Kashmir: The Live Led Zepplin Show on June 17th. Other great artists hitting the bill this season include Fitz & The Tantrums, Train, Indigo Girls, Kathleen Madigan, Steve Earle and Los Lobos, Amos Lee, REO Speedwagon, ABBA, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and many more.

The Grand will host national outdoor acts this summer and plans to reopen the venue this fallAlthough The Grandhasnt has had national acts since the start of the pandemic, the historic venue is looking to change that this summer, as part of an enhanced entertainment offering.

Other things to do

What you need to know about Philadelphia’s first outdoor flower showA South Philadelphia park will be transformed into a garden paradise of flowers, trees and other plants for 10 days as Philadelphia’s first ever outdoor flower show kicks off on Saturday, June 5.

Longwood Gardens has over 1,700 jets at the Fountain FestivalActor Jason Momoa is getting all the praise for bringing the DC superhero Aquaman to life. But one could argue that Pierre S. du Pont, founder of Longwood Gardens, is the King of Atlantis. The daily fountain shows will be a hit this summer, with 1,719 jets spinning and dancing to the music, jetting up to 175 feet. These fountains are world famous.

Backtrack: Six Delaware locations linked to the Underground RailroadDelaware is connected to the new original Amazon Primes series, The Underground Railroad. How does Delaware relate to all of this? The First State has a Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad track, which highlights some of the known freedom routes used by Tubman and the Underground Railroad.

Lewes hopes to become a public art destination. Where you can see the new installationLewes’ Public Art Committee began almost three years ago with a mission to show people that the city can be artfully competitive. You can now judge their progress.

Heading to the Delaware beaches? Here’s what you need to know about COVID rules and moreAl fresco dining remains popular, and several restaurants have added spaces in parking lots, sidewalks, or additional patios and terraces. Learn more about this and many other beach related news to plan your trips.

Here’s what to do in Ocean City on a rainy dayOcean City may be known for its beach and boardwalk, but guests join different attractions when the weather is less than cooperative. Visitors can choose from indoor mini-golf, shopping, watching a movie and more in Ocean City, with additional attractions near Berlin, Snow Hill and Salisbury. You will find a list of things to do and places to go.

5 theme parks in Maryland to visit with the family this summerHas the past year been a roller coaster for you and your family? One way to relax is to spend time with your kids on real roller coasters and other rides this season. You can take a day trip and visit different theme parks in Maryland and relax for a change.

How Rehoboth Beach’s Funland theme park plans to operate this summerFunland is back and he misses you already. This iconic amusement park will continue to operate under the plan it implemented last year, including improved cleaning and disinfection, mandatory masks, and limiting the number of guests in the park via an online reservation system. Find out how their updated ridepass system works.

How to spend 24 hours in Cape MayYou don’t need to know how to swim to have a good time participating in most of these activities. If you’re looking for a mix of sophisticated dining, backcountry exploration, family-friendly activities, and unparalleled beaches, then Cape May is the place to be – and only a short ferry ride away.

Delaware Farmers Markets are back and we’ve got a daily list for youIt’s that time of year when adults grow up to be kids in a candy-themed product store. But don’t forget to bring your tote bag with you to these charming farmers markets on this list.

Nicole Atkins, Dawes, Ani DiFranco and Los Lobos to headline XPoNential Music FestBlues prodigy Christone Kingfish Ingram rocked the last XPoNential Music Fest in 2019. Ingram will have a callback this summer when the three-day affair returns, with performances from Ani DiFranco, Los Lobos, Dawes and Nicole Atkins, a few- some of the artists announced by WXPN 88.5 FM. Check for updates as the event nears.

A look at the Delaware State Fair, minus the big names due to COVIDHeadliners TobyMac, Sam Hunt, Tedeschi Trucks Band, I Love the 90s Tour, and Hank Williams Jr. have all been pulled from the 102nd Delaware State Fair, due to COVID-19 restrictions. The festival will continue, and here’s what to expect.

Other entertainment news

Wawa is life and Kate Winslet finally understands thatThe Delco Mare of Easttown crime thriller on HBO has been a pandemic favorite. Part of it was because people really dug into the script. The other part was because show star Kate Winslet got a lot of attention for her Philly accent, as well as her debut in Wawa.

So what does Delco think of Kate Winslet’s “Mare of Easttown” accent?We spoke to the people of Delco, as well as an assistant professor of linguistics at Michigan State University, about their impression of Kate Winslets’ attempt at the Philly accent on the HBO series Mare of Easttown.

Low Cut Guitarist Connie, formerly of Delaware, Co-Creates “Tough Cookies” Comes to ArdenPhiladelphia Low Cut rockers Connie will perform to an intimate crowd in Arden on Saturday with their spirited internet show Tough Cookies. The webseries was co-created by former Newark, Delaware resident Will Donnelly, guitarist for Low Cut Connie. Find out how Donnelly put together the show, what his must-have items in Wawa are, and what the pandemic looks like from a nation-touring group’s perspective.

Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal Partners with Exit 0 to Offer ‘Resort Style Dining’When you take the Cape May – Lewes ferry in the future, your trip on the water may not be your only adventure.

The 20 Year Story Behind Newark Area Golf-Themed BreweryThe logo of the new Twisted Irons Craft Brewing Co. is a green hop with an agolf flag topped with a red flag. Learn more about the origins of this logo and craft beer in this story.

The famous Matusiewicz family are back on Discovery, this time on the crime TV show Web of LiesA cyberstalking case involving Dr. David Matusiewicz and his family is now airing on Discovery + in the Web of Lies series. For those who don’t know, Web of Lies is a series that unveils tragic stories of deception and manipulation triggered by online interactions. This tragic tale of the Matusiewicz family, which involves an abduction, is a classic example of reality stranger than fiction.

Singer Sinatra from downtown Wilmington has just landed on national television. He does not care.A dozen years ago, at age 52, Wilmington singer Sean Reilly entered the “Sinatra Idol” contest in Frank Sinatra’s hometown of Hoboken, New Jersey, and won. It was then that the recruiter began a new chapter in his overflowing book of life.