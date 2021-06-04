Yami Gautam is one of India’s most beautiful heroines. She has made several films and is known for her natural appearance and performance.

Well, she made the headlines as Yami hooked up with director Aditya Dhar this afternoon in Mumbai. Aditya is known for his hit film Uri starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam.

The news that the couple were dating has been going viral for some time now. But the couple shocked many by getting married. Yami has also made three Telugu films. Here is wishing him all the best

