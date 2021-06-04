EU, UK launch antitrust probes in Facebook classifieds and dating services – The Hollywood Reporter





The European Union and UK unveiled formal antitrust investigations into Facebook’s Marketplace classifieds service on Friday, with Britain also investigating its online dating service. The social media giant’s investigations, led by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, have been announced by the European Commission, the EU’s antitrust arm and the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), saying they will examine whether Facebook uses data collected from advertisers to provide illegal benefits to its own offers. The EU said its investigation “will assess whether Facebook links its online classifieds service ‘Facebook Marketplace’ to its social network, in violation of EU competition rules.” European Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: “Facebook is used by almost 3 billion people every month and almost 7 million businesses advertise on Facebook in total. Facebook collects a vast wealth of data on the activities of users of its social network and beyond, which allows it to target specific groups of customers. We will examine in detail whether this data gives Facebook an unfair competitive advantage especially in the online classifieds industry, where people buy and sell goods every day, and where Facebook also competes with the companies it does. collection of data. In today’s digital economy, data should not be used in a way that distorts competition. The CMA said it will also investigate Facebook’s role in online dating through Facebook Dating, a dating profile service launched in Europe in 2020. “We intend to thoroughly investigate Facebook’s use of data to determine whether its business practices give it an unfair advantage in the online dating and classifieds industries,” said Andrea Coscelli, CEO by CMA. “Such an advantage can make it more difficult for competing businesses, including new and smaller businesses, to be successful, and may reduce customer choice. We will work closely with the European Commission as we each investigate these issues, while continuing to coordinate with other agencies to tackle these global issues. “ A spokesperson for Facebook said its Marketplace and Dating services “operate in a highly competitive environment with many large incumbents. We will continue to cooperate fully with investigations to demonstrate that they are without merit.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos