John Wick 4 features Donnie Yen alongside Keanu Reeves





Donnie Yen engages alongside Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4, playing a character described as an “old friend” of John Wick.

John wick 4 launches Donnie Yen to star alongside Keanu Reeves. After being hit by the coronavirus pandemic and having its release date pushed back to May 2022, the next action sequel is back on track.John wick 4 Filming is set to begin this summer, with a globetrotter shoot taking place in locations such as New York City, Paris and Japan. Before production begins, director Chad Stahelski takes care of the various pre-production responsibilities. EachJohn wick The episode to date has expanded the franchise universe by introducing new characters to the world. The fourth film won’t be any different, as Rina Sawayama recently joined theJohn wick 4 performed in a mystery role. Now a big name from the action genre has signed with the ensemble. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Every Keanu Reeves Movie Ranked From Worst To Best According toDeadline, Donnie Yen was chosenJohn wick 4. He is ready to play a“old friend” by John Wick. Further details of his role are being kept under wraps at this time. The end ofJohn Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum saw John and King Bowery prepare for all-out war against Winston and the High Table. The two will clearly need all the help they can get given their current situation, so it’s possible John will call on some old favors and enlist the help of Yen’s character. It will be interesting to see their dynamic unfold on screen, as it is possible to learn more about John’s story. Another feature of theJohn wick the films delve deeper into the lore and mythology of the property, so it looks like Yen’s character fleshed out those aspects. It can be argued that after three films,John wick 4 could use less world building overall, but as long as Yen’s character is managed effectively, he should be a worthy addition. Yen has made a name for himself as an extremely talented martial artist, demonstrating these skills in films such as theIP man movies andRogue One: A Star Wars Story. theJohn wick the films are renowned for their thrilling sets and practical stunts, so Yen reads like a perfect fit for the franchise. If he plays one of John Wick’s old friends, there is potential for Yen and Reeves – two action icons dedicated to their craft – teaming up for a few sequences, which would be exciting to see. theJohn wick The franchise has only grown from its humble beginnings as the sleeper hit in 2014, and Yen has joinedJohn wick 4 is the last sign of its size. Next: Every Upcoming Keanu Reeves Movie & TV Show Source: deadline Thor’s new Love & Thunder look may ignore his real endgame problem

About the Author Chris Agar

(5404 articles published)

Chris Agar is the editor of Screen Rant, also writing articles and film reviews for the site as a Screen Rant’s Rotten Tomatoes-approved reviewer. He is a graduate of the Bachelor of Media Arts and Masters of Sports Leadership programs at Wesley College. In 2013, Chris was hired to write weekly box office prediction articles in conjunction with the Screen Rant Underground podcast’s Box Office Battle game and his role expanded over the next several years. In addition to covering the latest news and hottest movie topics on a daily basis, Chris has attended numerous media events for Screen Rant, including San Diego Comic-Con, offering content that interests his readers. He credits Star Wars and Toy Story with launching a long-standing fascination with films that led to his career, and he now has a wide range of cinematic tastes, enjoying the latest Hollywood blockbusters, Oscar contenders and everything else. Chris’ favorite film genres include sci-fi / fantasy, crime, action, and drama. More from Chris Agar







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos