Luxury content business collaborations go to Hollywood

A sure sign that the pandemic is drawing to a close in the United States is the return of the summer movie box office season that kicks off with Memorial Day. Last year, with the spread of COVID-19, many US theaters remained closed, leading the industry to fear that video-on-demand streaming would definitely take over. As a result, theater attendance this summer is being closely watched and brands will be highlighted on large screens.

Disney Cruel

One of the first franchise films to premiere during the all-important summer season is Cruel, the origin story of the villain from the Disney animated classic 101 Dalmatians. The film, which debuted last weekend, follows a young con artist named Estella (Emma Stone), who is determined to make her mark in the world of 1970s London fashion-punk and transforms in the process. The film is aimed at a female audience looking to go out for a fun and escape-filled night out on the town after the last fifteen months of stay.

Haute couture plays a central role in Cruella, and from the point of view of collaboration with brands, the film highlights several luxury names such as Louis Vuitton, The Bears jewelry, and Tom davies glasses. Cruellas ‘signature accessory throughout the film is a Louis Vuitton Capucines bag, which is tied to Stones’ actual role as brand ambassador for the French fashion house.

De Beers is another luxury brand that appears in Cruel, which marks his first partnership on a Disney film. The diamond jeweler provided several pieces for production, including a five-line necklace and three-line white gold earrings from the Arpeggia collection, as well as the Diamond Legends by De Beers Cupid necklace, which is composed of two symmetrical lines of princess cut diamonds by a row of marquise-shaped stones. The De Beers component of the campaign includes a personalized advertising spot for the US and UK markets and social media.

Space Jam: a new legacy

What happens when you create a Hollywood movie sequel that combines great music, comedy, nostalgia, beloved animation, sports, cyberspace, games, and a basketball superstar? ball? Reply: Space Jam: a new legacy, the highly anticipated blockbuster of the Hollywood film of summer 2021 and the ultimate vehicle for brand collaborations.

The film offers a case study of how Hollywood develops content to drive business: by creating great entertainment. With over 200 brands involved including many fashion names from Nike to Tommy Hilfiger Space Jam: a new legacy will provide a product merchandising bargain for ready-to-spend consumers.

Opening scheduled in American theaters on July 16, Space Jam: a new legacy Couldn’t have come at a more opportune time for Hollywood and an audience ready to return to normal life after a devastating global pandemic. Most Hollywood watchers believe the film has the potential to generate $ 1 billion in global box office revenue, a welcome respite for a movie company devastated by the pandemic. And just as important to those of us in collaborations, the film is an example of how Hollywood works with brands to develop unique content with a blockbuster created from a mashup of brand collaborations. Warner Media, the film producer, took their own original branded intellectual property in the form of Looney Tunes and partnered with basketball icon Lebron James to create an extremely entertaining comedy for all ages.

Calendar and alarm clock

It has been 25 years since the original Space jam the film debuted as an original and delicious mashup of a legendary sports figure, beloved animated characters, hit comedy and music (“I believe I can fly” by R. Kelly). For Warner Media, the release of Space Jam: a new legacy couldn’t have come at a better time, with potential nostalgia appeal across generations: young adults and their children who saw the original are now grandparents and parents with their own children who can enjoy the film together.

Many fashion brands in categories ranging from streetwear and fast fashion to watches and jewelry have Space Jam collaborations in the works, including H&M, Torrid, Forever 21, MeUndies, Gap, Hot Topic and Stance.

The OG

The original Space jam grossed $ 230 million in worldwide theatrical revenues and $ 1 billion in licensed brand collaboration products. Of course, when it comes to brand-celebrity partnerships, basketball legend Michael Jordan, star of the original film, is arguably the most successful of all time. His Nike Air Jordan sneakers, introduced in 1985, helped make the sneaker brand the power it is today and earned Jordan $ 1.4 billion in royalties to date, according to Forbes. It also has the historical particularity of contributing to a sneaker culture that has become a primary source of inspiration for brand collaborations.

Steven Ekstract is Managing Director of Global Licensing Advisors, a consulting firm that provides companies with information and strategic direction to succeed in the $ 300 billion a year licensing industry. Ekstract is the founder and former publisher of License Global magazine, the leading source of information for the consumer licensing industry. He can be contacted at [email protected].