Entertainment
HGTV star Christina Haack ‘looks ahead’ after divorce
HGTVstar Christina haack opens up to move forward after her second divorce.
Haackfiled for divorce from “Wheeler Dealers” host Ant Anstead in Novemberafter announcing their split on Instagram two months ago. They share Hudson, a 1 year old son.
In one interview with Entertainment Tonight published Thursday,Haack spoke about how her life after the separation focused on family and work, some of which are seen in the third season of the “Christina on the Coast” docuseries, which aired Thursday on HGTV.
“I feel like right now there’s so much going on with work and the kids, so (I) focus on the kids and the job and have fun,” Haack said. take it so seriously. “
After:Christina Haack files for divorce from husband Ant one month after announcing separation
The 37-year-old, who was previously married to her “Flip or Flop” co-host Tarek El Moussa, said she tries to focus on positivity and have more “quiet” and “private times” “for herself and her children. She is also a mom to Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, whom she shares with her ex-husband.
“I’m always constantly looking to the future, new projects, new fun things to do and everything in between,” Haack said. “I guess the main thing is, yeah, not to get stuck in the backhand and just look to the future.”
After announcing the TV couple’s split on Instagram, Haack shared a struggle with anxiety about his fame and how it affected his relationship.
“I never thought I would have a divorce let alone two” she wrote.“I never thought I would have 2 baby dads but sometimes life throws curvy balls at us.”
After:I never gave up on us: Ant Anstead opens up about his break-up with wife Christina
The real estate investor also spoke about what viewers can expect in Season 3, including more on his wellness journey.
“You will see me go to my holistic doctor, just to make sure I take my supplements and we are checking that I am staying healthy. This is very important,” she said.
Last year, Anstead also opened up about her post-divorce journey.
“It really hit me hard. The impact on me, my sleep, my diet, my stress, it showed, he told People in a decemberinterview. But I reached that turning point where I was either going to live in the dark or just slap myself in the face a few times and say, wake up; you are incredibly blessed. Focus on all the big things. “
