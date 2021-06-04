The Actors Fund is preparing for the “long tail of recovery” of the pandemic – Daily News

A week after the pandemic shutdowns, the Actors’ Fund threw its virtual “safety net” on the Web.

The national non-profit association ensures the well-being of entertainment professionals, including those working in front of and behind the scenes of film, television, theater, opera, dance, music and radio. It provides social and financial assistance, mental health and career counseling, and health care services.

As Western Regional Executive Director Keith McNutt says, “We don’t believe in starving artists here at the Actors Fund. You should be able to pursue your dreams and your profession while having a decent economic life. “

The Actors Fund has been dealing with entertainment professionals in one way or another for almost 140 years, all without strings attached. Famous “Buffalo Bill” showmen Cody and PT Barnum and Shakespearean actor Edwin Booth, John Wilkes Booth’s older brother, helped found the Actors Fund in 1882.

At the time, prejudices against members of the theatrical profession were widespread in society.

“It was so outrageous to be in the performing arts that churches wouldn’t bury people in consecrated ground,” says McNutt. “They were literally thrown into potters’ fields, six people deep, into anonymous graves. So we started fundraising to bury people with dignity, which, oddly enough, we still did a lot in the AIDS crisis. “

Today, as entertainment professionals feel the pinch of the pandemic, the association continues to meet their needs. Financial hardship, food and housing insecurity, and worries about the future were among the top issues affecting the community, according to a new Actors Fund survey of more than 7,000 people across the states. United.

The majority of respondents work in television (67%) and cinema (64%), followed by theater (49%), music (24%), digital (19%), performing arts (15 %), radio and audio (15%), dance (13%), cultural center and performance halls (11%), clubs (6%) and theme parks (4%). Their median income was just over $ 34,000.

Weakened McNutt about survey results and Actor Fund work.

Question: What motivated the investigation?

A: We wanted to understand the full impact of the pandemic on our community so that we could begin to develop services that would continue to be responsive. Our CEO Joe Benincasa has repeatedly stated that any natural disaster or crisis like this has a long payback tail for artists. The public must come back; all that intermittent work has to come back, and it’s staggering. It happens over time. We must therefore prepare for the long term to continue to meet people’s needs.

Question: Were you shocked at the results?

A: It was sobering to see the number of people who, one year after the start of the crisis, are still in danger of housing. Another surprise, 10% of those questioned lost their health insurance and did not replace it. It is a serious situation at all times, but it is of greater concern in the midst of a pandemic. And I guess it might not be surprising, but there is an emotional shock to looking at the numbers on how people have been affected economically and in terms of mental health.

Seventy-six percent of revenue lost. Eighty-four percent had to use their savings. Sixty-one percent have credit card debt. Forty-two percent had to shut down utilities. Thirty-five percent lost transportation. Twenty percent had to change housing. And then nearly 80% of those surveyed said their mental health had been negatively affected by the past year.

So, this is quite dramatic.

Question:The Actors Fund saw a 71% increase in the number of people it served last year compared to 2019. Has it ever experienced anything like this before?

A:In an average year, we pay out about $ 2 million in emergency grants. Last year it was $ 19 million. For people with AIDS and HIV, this period is very reminiscent of the early days of this crisis.

The beautiful part that connects them is that the community came together and helped us do our work. Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS was born out of the AIDS crisis and has done an incredible job supporting the Actors Fund, and they continue to do so.

In the past year, we’ve grown from an average of 9,000 individual donors each year to over 50,000. Donors included individuals and large corporations such as Netflix, Tik Tok, Academy of Cinema, Academy of Cinema. television, Sony Pictures Entertainment. So everyone knew that people were going to be in crisis.

Question:How could the pandemic affect your work in the future?

A:Well, one of the positive aspects of the survey was that the responses reflected what our staff had told us about the needs of the community. This all fits in with our strategic planning process for the next three years. For example, we have already created affinity-based groups for different ethnic and racial groups. We have organized LGBT seminars and support groups. We are hiring a consultant to provide similar support services to the community (Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders) in the entertainment world.

The other big opening is when we brought it all online. We can have a support group for people with anxiety and depression. Instead of everyone being from LA, you could have five from LA, two from Houston, one from Seattle, and two from Atlanta. They all support each other through these Zoom-based services in ways we’ve never been able to provide before. Now the question is the volume and having enough staff to give people enough time to log in and continue using these services.

Question: What’s the best way for people to help or ask for Covid help?

A:They can go to actorsfund.org.

Keith McNutt Profile

Title: Executive Director of the Western Region

Organization: The Actors Fund

Residence: Silver Lake neighborhood in Los Angeles

Education: Master of Social Work from New York University. Masters in Public Policy from Harvard Universities John F. Kennedy School of Government. Completed the Executive Program for Nonprofit Executives at the Graduate School of Business, Stanford University.

Previous professional experience: Policy Analyst at the US Interagency Council on the Homeless. Program Analyst at the National Clearinghouse on Runaway and Homeless Youth. Ohio Senate media relations staff.