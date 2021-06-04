Bollywood stars at Ayodhyas Ramlila this year; Bhagyashree as Sita, Shakti Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan in these roles





New Delhi: The temple city of Ayodhya is ready to celebrate Ram Leela again in a grand way, this Dussehra. Last year Ram Leela was a major draw with the participation of actors from Bhojpuri including Ravi Kishen, Manoj Tiwari and Asrani. This year, Ram Leela is set to take part in a star-studded event, where a host of Bollywood celebrities will be seen playing important characters. Organizers have roped up key Bollywood figures for the big Ayodhya celebrations, but this will be subject to the current Covid-19 situation in the state. According to reports, Bollywood celebrities have been contacted and permission from the state government has yet to be obtained. “State government approval is awaited, but we have to start rehearsals soon. We hope the wave of Covid will flow back through Dussehra, ”said Subhash Alik, founder of the Meri Maa Foundation and organizer of the event. Shakti Kapoor, Raza Murad, Arbaaz probably in these key roles According to the organizers, the Ramlila will take place at the historic Laxman Qila on the banks of the Saryu River in Ayodhya during Dussehra. If all goes according to plan, famous Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree will play the role of Sita during Ramlila. The featured cast also includes Arbaaz Khan, Raza Murad, Shakti Kapoor, Asrani, Avatar Gill, Vindu Dara Singh and other movie personalities. Actor Shakti Kapoor will play the role of Ahiravana, Raza Murad will play the role of Kumbhakarana, Vindu Dara Singh will continue in his role of Lord Hanuman, ”said Malik.

Asrani will play the role of Narad Muni, Shahbaz Khan will be seen as Ravan, Raj Mathur as Bharat, Avtar Gill as Vibhishana, Amita Nangia as Kaikeyi and Ritu Shivpuri will play the role of Kaushalya, mother of Lord Ram. However, organizers have yet to target central figure Lord Ram. No name has yet been finalized to try out the role of Lord Ram. Ayodhya Ram Leela celebrations in 2020 Last year, Ram Leela’s celebrations took place under the cloud of the Covid-19 pandemic and therefore no LIVE audiences were allowed on the site. However, it was broadcast on Doordarshan and on social media platforms. And, it garnered tremendous attention and was widely appreciated. Ayodhya Ram Leela Day 1 2020 Ayodhya Ram Leela Day 5 2020

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos