Actor Gregory Diaz IV in the highly anticipated movie “In The Heights”

A New York actor arrives on the big screen in the highly anticipated film “In the Heights”. Gregory Diaz IV had his interest in musical theater when he was young. The 16-year-old says his parents took him to see “Matilda the Musical” on Broadway when he was a kid and it opened his eyes to performing on stage. “It was the first one that stood out to me because I watched kids on stage who were my age and looked a bit like me,” Diaz said. “I had this immediate feeling of wanting this and believing I could do it. I made it my first goal to be part of “Matilda”. Diaz auditioned several times before securing a spot on the set of “Matilda the Musical”. He was also able to tour with the “Matilda” US Acrobat Tour as part of the ensemble’s cast. “When I was younger I didn’t really understand this, achieving this goal and what it meant. It was an incredible experience, ”said Diaz. “I did it on Broadway and toured nationally for 6 months. Being able to travel across the United States was amazing. Diaz has since landed roles in off-Broadway productions and film and television roles, including Netflix’s “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Vampires vs. The Bronx”. Diaz can be seen in the upcoming film “In The Heights”, based on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s award-winning musical, which will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival and later in theaters and HBO Max. “I found ‘In The Heights’ through all the hype for ‘Hamilton.’ I fell in love because it sounded like the music I listened to everyday on the street, “said Diaz, who grew up in the Bronx and Queens.” It’s not your stereotypical musical theater music. I found out about the script, read it, and fell in love immediately. “In The Heights” follows the story of Usnavi, played by Anthony Ramos, a winery owner who hopes for a better life and his interactions with his fellow Washington Heights people. Diaz plays Sonny, an undocumented immigrant who serves as comic relief but also has a social justice spell. He has his own verse in the popular air “96,000” in the film which garnered positive reviews from critics. Diaz heard about the role through the vineyard and decided to give it a go. “I think if you’re a Latinx and working in the field, there was no way you hadn’t heard of ‘In The Heights,’ Diaz said.” Sonny is that rascal in the neighborhood. He’s streetmart, politically intelligent, hes big on political climate and social change. What really fits with the character is a new aspect, now he’s a DREAMer. For Diaz, it was a dream come true to play Sonny and the music comes to his mind regularly, especially “96,000”. He hopes those who come to see the film (or watch from home on HBO Max) can see themselves in the characters and the story. “I really want everyone to walk away connecting with the song from the movie, there is something for everyone,” Diaz said. “I want the Latinx community to feel represented, feel the authenticity of the film, and come away proud.” “In The Heights” premieres at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 9, then premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on June 11. Stay up to date with Diaz by following him on Instagram @ gregdiaz4 or on Twitter @gregorydiaziv.







