8th Ritz on the River brings Hollywood to Vicksburg – The Vicksburg Post





Ritz on the River, a glitz and glamorous party hosted by the Vicksburg Convention Center returns this fall, and tickets are on sale now. The event, which usually takes place in July, is scheduled for September 9 this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s theme is “A Night in Hollywood,” with a red carpet welcome and professional entertainment. Ritz on the River ticket sales opened on June 1 and VCC executive director Annette Kirklin said they were selling out quickly. “We sold 311 out of 500 tickets,” she said. “It’s a fun night out with the stars of Vicksburg. We’ve been doing the themes for a few years now, and people really like to dress accordingly. Guests are encouraged to dress for the red carpet, or even wear a costume in the style of their favorite celebrity. The event starts at 6 p.m. with a catered dinner, and the entertainment starts at 8 p.m. The 12-piece Universal Crush, from Nashville, will take the stage with a variety of hit songs from the past 30 years. Universal Crush has performed with chart-topping artists including Maroon 5, Keith Urban, and Kelly Clarkson. “We like to bring in bands that wouldn’t normally play in Vicksburg,” Kirklin said. “It’s a chance for these artists to see who we are and a chance for the participants to hear something new.” More importantly, Kirklin said, the Ritz on the River is a charity event. A portion of the proceeds from this year’s event will be donated to Rainbow Farms.Rainbow farms offers therapeutic services and riding lessons for children and adults with disabilities. The “Art Stars of Vicksburg” silent auction is a new addition to the Ritz on the River. Twelve local artists and 12 exclusive works of art will be featured in the silent auction offers this year, with all proceeds going directly to Rainbow Farms. On Friday morning, Kirklin said there were still seven spots available for local artists. As well as being a charity event, the Ritz on the River is also an opportunity for meeting planners to learn about Vicksburg. “We have attracted a lot of conventions to the city just by inviting meeting planners to this event,” Kirklin said. Tickets for the Hollywood-themed night can be purchased at the VCC box office or through ticketmaster.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos