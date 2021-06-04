Vivendi is considering selling its stake in Universal Music to a hedge fund – The Hollywood Reporter





French media conglomerate Vivendi said on Friday it was in talks to sell a 10% stake in Universal Music Group to hedge fund billionaire Pershing Square Tontine Holdings from billionaire Bill Ackman, as part of a deal that would value the major music company to 35.0 billion euros ($ 42.4 billion). Vivendi recently said it was looking to sell the 10 percent stake in the house of brands like Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga to a US investor. The deal under consideration now would give Ackman’s financial vehicle a 10 percent stake in a newly public UMG. Vivendi, which until now planned an IPO of the music firm in Amsterdam in late September, had previously sold a 20% stake in it to a consortium led by Chinese Internet giant Tencent. He announced his intention to distribute 60% of UMG, while keeping the remaining 10% for a minimum period of two years. Pershing is part of a slew of SPAC, or special purpose acquisition companies, also known as “blank check” companies that buy out private companies and make them public instead of a traditional IPO. . Over the past year and more, Wall Street has seen a large number of PSPC IPOs. The two parties “have started discussions so that Vivendi sells 10% of the capital of Universal Music Group to PSTH, before the distribution of 60% of UMG shares and its listing,” Vivendi said on Friday. “This transaction would involve an enterprise value of 35 billion euros for 100% of the capital of UMG …”, subject to the authorization of the proposed IPO of UMG by the shareholders of Vivendi during the general meeting of June 22. The transaction would be the largest PSPC transaction on record, according to Dealogic data, the the Wall Street newspaper reported. Vivendi, led by CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine, also said: “In addition, the Pershing Square funds and their subsidiaries have indicated that they could acquire additional economic exposure to UMG by acquiring Vivendi securities and / or by acquiring securities. UMG following the distribution of UMG. shares by Vivendi.







