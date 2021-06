Martini Harris, actress and sensation actress, signs with Rod Harrell of RLHTalent Management

ANGELS, June 4, 2021 / PRNewswire / –RLHTalent has signed Detroit, Michigan actor / comedian Martini Harris. Harris has a unique way of reaching the hearts of his audience, and it’s called “Hilarious Love”. He was seen on BET Comic sight, Russell simmons Def Comedy Jam, and A microphone stand hosted by Kevin hart. Martini Harris has performed in various comedy clubs across the United States such as Improvisation (Miami Florida, West Palm Beach FL, and Los Angeles, CA), City theater, Joey’s comedy and Go Comedy Club (Toronto, Ontario). He recently presented to the legendary, Apollon Theater in Harlem, New York. Martini turned and opened for the likes of Steve harvey, Mike Epps, Tommy davidson, DL Hughley, Eddie griffin, and Boyz II Men to name a few.

As an actor, Harris has featured in films that have hit the big screen such as: “The Corner Store”, “Train Up a Child”, “True Law” and “The Next Generation”. He was also featured on rapper Redman’s album “The Malpractice”. He is currently working on two feature films, “Thieves on the Cross” and “Church Folk”. Martini Harris was inspired by the late great Richard pryor and even channeled the caption to create a large piece titled “Chaining a Caption: Richard pryor“, which can be viewed on YouTube. He uses his inspirational skills to write his own comedy material. As a writer, he mixes sarcasm, irony and realism in his works of art to put his audience on their knees He likes to share his experiences and imagination to highlight the past, present and future. RLHTalent is an independent artist management and advertising company representing experienced and new to the industry artists for work in the film, television and music industry. Rod L. Harrell is CEO of RLHTalent Management, Publicity and Productions LLC. Daniel Würzbacher is a partner and talent manager at RLHTalent. Rod L. Harrell says: “We are very happy to sign Martini because he is a very talented comedian and artist. We are planning something very big with Martini and our other talented comedian, Alex ortiz, and another to be announced. “ To book and / or interview the press, please send us an email: [email protected]with your request and your affiliation. You can find Martini Harris on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/therealmartini_harris For upcoming reservations and event dates, contact RLHTalent.com or our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/RLHTalent Contact: Daniel Würzbacher from RLHTalent at 424-281-8450 or [email protected] Related images martini-harris-comedian.jpg

