Kobe Bryant’s Oscar-winning moment shines in new Hollywood mural – Daily Breeze





Mural artist Brian Peterson poses with his family during the unveiling of the Petersons mural at the Hollywood & Highland next to Kobe Bryant’s Dolby Theater with his Oscar and NBA Championships on Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Hollywood. (Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

The Hollywood & Highland unveils a Kobe Bryant mural by artist and muralist Brian Peterson in Hollywood on Thursday, June 3, 2021. (Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG) Kobe Bryant may not yet have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but the Lakers legend is portrayed in a new mural unveiled Thursday, June 3 at the Hollywood & Highland entertainment complex. This time, Bryant is pictured wearing a tuxedo and kissing the Oscar he won in 2018 for the animated short “Dear Basketball”. The five NBA Championship trophies won with the Los Angeles Lakers over his 20-year career also line up like ducks in a row as part of the mural, created by Santa Ana artist Brian Peterson . Bryant, 41, his daughter Gianna and seven others died on January 26, 2020 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on their way to a youth basketball game. Hundreds of murals honoring Bryant have since he appeared around Southern California. Peterson, who still has the Kobe Bryant rookie cards he collected as a teenager, spent just over three days painting the mural, which is 25 feet tall and 42.5 feet wide. The Kobe you’re going to see here today, the “Narrative Kobe,” is something we can all do, ”Peterson said before unveiling the mural. “Each of us has the power to tell stories to leave a legacy to pass things down from generation to generation. And on this wall you will see a crescendo of Kobes life. the Hollywood & Highland The mural can be found on the ’s fourth-floor terrace at 6801 Hollywood Blvd., a short walk from the Dolby Theater, where Bryant received the Oscar at the Academy Awards. DJM Capital Partners commissioned the mural, visible to passers-by in the street, as part of a public art initiative. Peterson, well known in Orange County for his homeless portraits, painted his first mural in the Los Angeles area last year, a tribute to the jumping skills of Bryant and Los Angeles Dodger Mookie Betts, and the ability of the Los Angeles community to “rise above”. It faces the parking lot of the Philippe l’Original restaurant near Union Station. Peterson said at Thursday’s event that it was while he was painting this mural of Betts and Bryant, recently posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, that he was struck by the idea – that “no one painted the mural that Kobe would have been looking for.” “I have this idea to paint an Oscar winning Kobe mural,” he told Hollywood & Highland officials. “We are thrilled to be working closely with Brian Peterson and artists like him to support public art initiatives,” said Ed Murphy, CEO of the Hollywood & Highland Center. “We hope that through these efforts, we will continue to deepen our connection to the amazing Los Angeles community and capture the spirit of a city that exudes the qualities of strength and resilience that Kobe Bryant so deeply embodied. “ Peterson added, “May this wall inspire you to build a legacy, to build community, to inspire young people and to continue what Kobe left here for all of us.” Last week, Peterson posted on Facebook that Vanessa Bryant made a visit to view the mural ahead of the unveiling ceremony. Peterson was there and posed in front of the mural with her. When asked later how she liked her portrayal of her late husband, Peterson said, “She loved it. This meeting was so special. So amazing. Salaried photographer Sarah Reingewirtz contributed to this report

