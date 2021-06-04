Bartlesville Price Tower Hosts Events in June | Culture & Leisure





BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma, – The Bartlesville Price Tower has planned a busy month starting Friday, June 4 with the official opening of “Native Colors” – the innovative new art installation / water feature on Unity Square. The Price Tower will host Kansas City artist Amie J. Jacobsen on Friday at 5 p.m. to talk to Oklahomans about her vibrant public artwork that features a grove of vivid stainless steel and colorful flowers in thick glass. ” Indian Blanket “attended by bees. Later this month, Price Tower will also celebrate the arrival of two new art exhibitions, “The Love of Art: The Cox Collection” on June 11 as well as the opening of a new permanent exhibition on June 18, on the second floor of Price Tower, which features the full story of the only skyscraper designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. Price Tower Executive Director Rick Loyd is excited to kick off the busy summer tourist season as art lovers hear artist Amie J. Jacobsen at the ‘Native Color’ opening celebration. “We think it will be fascinating to hear the story of Jacobsen’s inspiration for the piece and how the sculpture was made and installed,” said Loyd. “It will be a great night out in downtown Bartlesville with live music after Amie’s talk as part of Tower Center at Unity Square’s’ Sizzlin ‘summer series.’ In addition, on Friday, the Plaza de la Tour restaurant and outdoor bar as well as our new dining area inside the gallery will open for the summer for drinks and small plates. There is a lot going on in June. . “ Jacobsen’s dynamic creation “Native Colors” was selected from over 30 submissions received from around the world. Her public sculptures are on display across the country and she can’t wait to talk about her creative process this Friday. “I enjoyed the enthusiasm of the people of Bartlesville so much. Everyone I worked with was friendly, supportive and excited about the piece. What a gift.” Jacobsen said. “On Friday I plan to talk a bit about my history, how I got into metalworking and how my past experiences influence what I do now. I will talk about the design process and how a concept of which goes from the idea stage to constructible plans as well as the manufacturing process, the actual construction and installation of the part. “ On June 11, the Price Tower is hosting a preview of “The Love of Art: The Cox Collection. The showcase celebrates Ronnie and Glenn Cox – two of Bartlesville’s beloved art collectors and longtime supporters. dates from the Price Tower. Their extensive collection has lasted a lifetime and features works by Richard Schmit, RJ Riddick and Henry Mosier, among others. The Cox family exhibit features their entire collection of over 80 pieces , while 40 of the pieces were generously donated by the Cox family and will be on sale with the proceeds. The public is invited on June 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a refreshment and to celebrate the opening of the exhibition ‘The’ love of art ”. Friday, June 18 marks the opening of the new permanent exhibition on the second floor of the Price Tower exploring the full history of Wright’s only recognized skyscraper, the Price Tower. Visitors can discover unique construction techniques, furniture, drawings, photographs and never-before-seen construction film footage. The new exhibit also looks at the HC Price Company, Frank Lloyd Wright’s long career, and the skyscraper he eventually made. This permanent exhibition is free and will remain open to the public. To celebrate the opening on June 18, Price Tower’s open-air restaurant, The Plaza, will host live jazz and pop music from Oklahoma-based band Ann-Janette & the Evolution. For more details on the downtown Bartlesville Price Tower and June events, visit pricetower.org. More information about the 19-room boutique tower hotel, The Inn at Price Tower, daily historical tours, and the Copper Restaurant and Bar is also available on their website. The Price Tower Arts Center is a member of Green Country Tourism, one of eight multi-county organizations promoting regional tourism in Oklahoma.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos