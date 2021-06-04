Bartlesville Price Tower Hosts Events in June | Culture & Leisure

BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma, – The Bartlesville Price Tower has planned a busy month starting Friday, June 4 with the official opening of “Native Colors” – the innovative new art installation / water feature on Unity Square. The Price Tower will host Kansas City artist Amie J. Jacobsen on Friday at 5 p.m. to talk to Oklahomans about her vibrant public artwork that features a grove of vivid stainless steel and colorful flowers in thick glass. ” Indian Blanket “attended by bees.
Later this month, Price Tower will also celebrate the arrival of two new art exhibitions, “The Love of Art: The Cox Collection” on June 11 as well as the opening of a new permanent exhibition on June 18, on the second floor of Price Tower, which features the full story of the only skyscraper designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.
Price Tower Executive Director Rick Loyd is excited to kick off the busy summer tourist season as art lovers hear artist Amie J. Jacobsen at the ‘Native Color’ opening celebration.
“We think it will be fascinating to hear the story of Jacobsen’s inspiration for the piece and how the sculpture was made and installed,” said Loyd. “It will be a great night out in downtown Bartlesville with live music after Amie’s talk as part of Tower Center at Unity Square’s’ Sizzlin ‘summer series.’ In addition, on Friday, the Plaza de la Tour restaurant and outdoor bar as well as our new dining area inside the gallery will open for the summer for drinks and small plates. There is a lot going on in June. . “
Jacobsen’s dynamic creation “Native Colors” was selected from over 30 submissions received from around the world. Her public sculptures are on display across the country and she can’t wait to talk about her creative process this Friday.
“I enjoyed the enthusiasm of the people of Bartlesville so much. Everyone I worked with was friendly, supportive and excited about the piece. What a gift.” Jacobsen said. “On Friday I plan to talk a bit about my history, how I got into metalworking and how my past experiences influence what I do now. I will talk about the design process and how a concept of which goes from the idea stage to constructible plans as well as the manufacturing process, the actual construction and installation of the part. “
On June 11, the Price Tower is hosting a preview of “The Love of Art: The Cox Collection. The showcase celebrates Ronnie and Glenn Cox – two of Bartlesville’s beloved art collectors and longtime supporters. dates from the Price Tower. Their extensive collection has lasted a lifetime and features works by Richard Schmit, RJ Riddick and Henry Mosier, among others. The Cox family exhibit features their entire collection of over 80 pieces , while 40 of the pieces were generously donated by the Cox family and will be on sale with the proceeds. The public is invited on June 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a refreshment and to celebrate the opening of the exhibition ‘The’ love of art ”.
Friday, June 18 marks the opening of the new permanent exhibition on the second floor of the Price Tower exploring the full history of Wright’s only recognized skyscraper, the Price Tower. Visitors can discover unique construction techniques, furniture, drawings, photographs and never-before-seen construction film footage. The new exhibit also looks at the HC Price Company, Frank Lloyd Wright’s long career, and the skyscraper he eventually made. This permanent exhibition is free and will remain open to the public. To celebrate the opening on June 18, Price Tower’s open-air restaurant, The Plaza, will host live jazz and pop music from Oklahoma-based band Ann-Janette & the Evolution.
For more details on the downtown Bartlesville Price Tower and June events, visit pricetower.org. More information about the 19-room boutique tower hotel, The Inn at Price Tower, daily historical tours, and the Copper Restaurant and Bar is also available on their website.
The Price Tower Arts Center is a member of Green Country Tourism, one of eight multi-county organizations promoting regional tourism in Oklahoma.