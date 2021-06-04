Drake and Josh’s Jared Bell had inappropriate conversations with teenager, now charged with multiple crimes: prosecutor





Jared bell

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) Jared drake bell who played Drake in the hit Nickelodeon television series Drake and Josh faces charges in Cuyahoga County. Bell, 34, is accused of disseminating information harmful to minors and attempting to endanger children. Canton school board fires head coach and 6 assistant coaches involved in pizza incident

FOX 8 News learned that he allegedly had an inappropriate conversation with the victim which at times was sexual in nature. The alleged incident occurred on December 1, 2017. Court documents show that Cleveland Police Division was the arresting agency but did not say when he was arrested. According to the Cuyahoga County District Attorney’s Office, the victim, 15, filed a report with his local police department in Canada in October 2018 regarding an incident involving Bell that had occurred the previous year in Cleveland. Authorities say Canadian authorities have contacted Cleveland Police who have investigated the allegations. The investigation reportedly revealed that the victim had established a relationship with Bell several years earlier. She then attended her concert in Cleveland in December 2017. During this concert, “Bell violated his duty of care and in doing so created a risk of harm to the victim,” reports the prosecutor’s office. The investigation also revealed that months before the concert, Bell allegedly sent the victim inappropriate messages on social media. Authorities say he has since been charged with attempting to endanger children, a 4th degree felony, and disseminating information harmful to minors, a 1st degree felony. The photo of Bell taken at the Cuyahoga County Jail is dated Thursday, June 3, just before 3 p.m. Court documents show that Bell appeared in Cuyahoga County Court Thursday. At that time, he pleaded not guilty and was released on personal bail of $ 2,500. Bell has agreed to have no contact with the alleged victim in the case. Bell, who is also called Drake Campana, tweeted in October 2017, he was scheduled to perform at the Odeon Concert Club in Cleveland on December 1, 2017. On Friday afternoon, it appears that this tweet was deleted. Cleveland police officer sanctioned for video posted on social media

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 23 via Zoom. FOX 8 News has learned that Bell is expected to enter a plea of ​​no contest or guilty to the information bill. Bell was asked to submit DNA, which is standard practice in Ohio. “Drake and Josh” aired from 2004 to 2007, with several spinoffs. Bell continued to dub and released several albums for which he toured across the country. Stick with FOX 8 for continued coverage as we learn more.



