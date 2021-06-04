Family fun weekend: carnival, virtual game, games and more





Happy June! The weather is nice to come, but there is plenty of fun whether the sun is shining or not. Ready to play? We have gathered many activities to enjoy in the city or stay at home. Check them out! A new month means a new theme for the Family photo hunter Hunt at Frelinghuysen Arboretum (353 East Hanover Avenue, Morris Twp). Held daily from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., bring your camera or phone for this month’s hunt. The theme is June Bugs. The cost is $ 10 per family or group of 6 or less. Pre-registration is required. The Newark Museum of Art will host Virtual Creative Play Safari Time: Paint an Ostrich Saturday at 10:00 a.m. What animals live in your neighborhood? What animals live in the world? Explore the museum and find creatures that we know and don’t know! It’s a safari! The website provides a list of the necessary equipment. This activity is recommended for children aged 3 to 5. Registration is compulsory. Laurier Arboretum (752 Pines Lake Drive West, Wayne) will host Sculpture trail event Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Enjoy a free glimpse of the Laurelwood Arboretums Sculpture Trail through free guided tours with lots of artistic information about the sculptures currently housed in the arboretum. This is a family event and there will be family art activities. Small replicas of the artists’ sculptures will be available and there will also be a raffle. Westfield Garden State Plaza (1 Garden State Plz, Paramus) will host the Paramus LEAD Carnival This weekend. The carnival will be open Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., then Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The entrance fee will include free entertainment and attractions. General admission tickets are $ 5.00. Day passes and travel tickets are also available. Shooting Star Dance Center (403 Broad Street, Bloomfield) continues to offer Pop-up courses Saturday at 9:00 a.m. This 30-minute lesson is for children aged 2 to 5. You must be pre-registered. This cost is $ 10. Bowlero (679 Washington Avenue, Belleville) will offer Spring Children’s Day 2021 Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. It’s your family’s favorite day to go bowling, eat and have fun! Enjoy a free hour of bowling and shoe rental for all children 15 and under, a free $ 5 arcade card, adult bowling discounts and food offers . Staying indoors but bored of the same old board games? Try Giant jenga! This extra-large version of the classic game is easy to make and fun to play. Cut the foam board to the appropriate size and wrap it with duct tape so that it does not collapse. Follow the same rules as the full size game. When everything rocks, watch out for falling blocks! Here is a fun game for all ages that everyone can enjoy: Clothespin label. Give each player a number of clothespins to attach to their clothes. Each player then tries to remove the clothespins from the other players while trying to protect their own. If you lose all of your pins, you’re out. The last player with clothespins wins. You can play this game in other ways as well, such as dividing into teams, playing clothespin gel tag or anything else you can come up with depending on the age and number of players. . Kids can also decorate the clothespins before playing for an extra layer of fun!

