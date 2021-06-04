This Week’s Home Entertainment: From Loki to Lupine | TV & radio

Television

The latest Marvel spinoff TV series focuses on Tom Hiddlestons Loki, aka Thors’ troublesome foster brother. Rather than continuing its arc of redemption from the movies, this series created by Rick and Morty writer Michael Waldron focuses on another Loki, returning to his best manipulative antihero. Owen Wilson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw co-starring.

Wednesday June 9, Disney +

Dervla Kirwan stars as grieving matriarch Val Ahern in this curvy Irish thriller. After her husband Denis is found dead following a family celebration, Val explores his relationships with the people he left behind, uprooting a knot of secrets, lies and hurt that threatens to tear his family apart. in two.

Monday June 7, 9 p.m., Alibi

Sean Bean and Stephen Graham star in Jimmy McGovern’s latest hard-hitting drama. Bean plays Mark Cobden, a teacher jailed for four years after accidentally killing a man. He soon learns he has to adapt quickly inside, as prison officer Eric McNally (Graham) navigates to protect his charges and deal with threats to his family.

Sunday June 6, 9 p.m., BBC One

Full of harvest … Clarksons Farm. Photography: Amazon Prime Video

Taking a break from driving, Jeremy Clarkson decided to return to his farm. This series suggests it wasn’t his best decision as he struggles with basic tasks, including drone-based sheep farming, and annoys locals in the process.

Friday June 11, Amazon Prime Video

The Nick Mohammed comedy, where he plays British intelligence officer Joseph Harries alongside David Schwimmer’s arrogant NSA agent Jerry Bernstein, is back for a second series. Jerry opens up on the back foot, while Joseph focuses on a new romance.

Tuesday June 8, 10 p.m., Sky One

Netflix’s sleek French thriller, the most-watched non-English-speaking series, returns nonetheless with the second half of its first season. Omar Sy is back as a thief gentleman Assane Diop, to avenge his father’s death at the hands of the powerful Hubert Pellegrini.

Friday June 11, Netflix

Podcasts

Toxic masculinity … The System. Photography: BBC

As part of Radio 4’s new original audio drama installment, Limelight, this six-part thriller stars Noughts + Crosses Jack Rowan and Adult Materials Siena Kelly as the story of a group of young people searching for the leader of ‘a movement promising to turn men into alpha males. We open with Jake (Rowan) signing up for an unusual personal training program.

All Episodes Available, BBC Sounds

Radiotopias has scripted an audio thriller about the fate of 256 passengers on a missing flight somewhere between London and New York returning for a second season. Star Wars Kelly Marie Tran reprizes her role as college student Kaitlin, whose brother was on the flight and who is determined to uncover the truth.

Weekly, widely available

The Guardians’ Australian reporting team brings their analysis of news from the Antipodes and world stories to this daily audio series. Recent highlights have included a report on the ongoing parliamentary crisis in Samoa and its aftermath, as well as a gruesome snapshot of mouse plague in eastern Australia.

During the week, the Guardian

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams and her production company Rapt have created a podcast for movie buffs. It focuses on young women in the industry and the films that celebrate them. First, a deep dive into the crushing rocks of the 2019s, with the gray gardens of the 1975s to follow.

Weekly, widely available

Joining a slew of heavy metal pods comes this look at connecting genres to obscurity and decadence. Host Jon Wiederhorn explores their history as devil’s music via interviews with members of Venom and Pentagram, while Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler discusses the band’s interest in ouija boards.

Weekly, widely available

Movie

Listen today, gone tomorrow … To Quiet Place Part II. Photograph: Jonny Cournoyer / AP

(15) (John Krasinski) 97 minutes

Picking up where the last movie left off, this tense horror thriller delivers more of the same, which isn’t a bad thing. The family led by Emily Blunts Evelyn try to escape the sound-hunting alien creatures with neighbor Cillian Murphy drawn into their plight. Once again, deaf girl Regan (Millicent Simmonds) holds the key to survival.

In cinemas

(12A) (Aleem Khan) 89 minutes

A Widow’s Grief takes her in unseen directions in this poignant drama, featuring a skillfully modulated performance by Joanna Scanlan. After the death of her husband, captain of the Dover ferry, Mary finds out that he had a lover in Calais, but her plan to confront the woman does not turn out as she had planned.

In cinemas

(No certificate) (Adam Rehmeier) 106 minutes

After bullying college student Patty (Emily Skeggs) helps punk singer and drug dealer Simon (Kyle Gallner) escape the cops, a bizarre romance develops. A delicious comedy that features a quirk of Napoleon Dynamite while keeping its characters in three dimensions.

On digital

(15) (Robert Machoian) 85 minutes

A clicking soundtrack brings a jagged edge to this heart-wrenching drama about a couple’s trial breakup. Clayne Crawfords David tries to keep things friendly with his wife for his four children, but desperation threatens to overwhelm him.

In cinemas & Curzon Home Cinema

The documentary’s celebration returns to theaters with 55 world premieres, including Uprising co-directed by Steve McQueen, and a celebration of British black screen culture among its highlights, as well as partner screenings across the UK .

Various locations & online, from June 4 to 13