Billy Porter to write family drama for Peacock, Greg Berlanti – The Hollywood Reporter

Billy Porter’s next television foray will be as a writer and producer. The story Pose Emmy winner teams up with super-producer Greg Berlanti to Fruits of your labor, a drama series in development at Peacock. Porter and Dan McCabe will co-write the screenplay for the family drama that follows three generations of an African-American showbiz dynasty navigating life, love, politics and career. McCabe is the playwright behind The purists, the 2019 play directed by Porter. Berlanti Productions, based at Warner Bros. TV, will produce the series, with partners Berlanti and Sarah Schechter and TV director David Madden all earning EP credits. Newly promoted TV vp Jonathan Gabay will produce the potential series. Fruits of your labor marks a reunion for Porter with Berlanti. Porter was part of the star cast in the 2000s The Broken Hearts Club, that Berlanti wrote and directed for his first feature film. The duo have remained friendly ever since. “It cuts across all genres,” Porter said. Hollywood journalist this week from The Peacock Project. “While the matriarch and the patriarch are kind of based on Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee, then they have kids, then they have grandchildren. That kind of family and then there’s a character that’s based on me, of course, even though I don’t play the character. Project Peacock news arrives as Pose will end its three-season streak on Sunday with an extended series finale on FX. The series helped propel Porter to international stardom, with the stage and film veteran becoming the first openly gay man to win an Emmy for lead actor in a drama series. He is now a shy Oscar for achieving rare EGOT status. Fruits also marks Porter’s television debut as a writer. The Tony and Grammy winner previously earned a certificate in screenwriting from UCLA’s graduate professional program. As for Berlanti, Fruits Also marks a reunion with the former director of Warner Bros. TV, Susan Rovner, who now oversees NBCUniversal platforms including Peacock, NBC and a suite of six cable networks. Rovner and Berlanti are longtime friends given the prolific producer slate at Warners. (Rovner’s husband, it should be noted, is Robert Rovner, the co-showrunner on Berlanti’s Super girl at the CW.) Berlanti is currently producing 16 series on The CW, HBO Max and Netflix, all through its rich global deal with Warner Bros. TV. Should Fruits going to the series, that would be his first show for Peacock. Porter is replaced by CAA, Industry Entertainment and Felker Toczek. Berlanti is with WME and Felker Toczek. McCabe is with CAA, Underground and Schreck Rose.







