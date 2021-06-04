Entertainment
Star-studded group of artists set to greet this year’s award winners on June 6 on CBS – CBS Denver
(CBS Local) – The 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors airs this Sunday on CBS in honor of five incredible artists who have spent their lives adding to the cultural legacy of their respective genres. This year’s winners: Debbie Allen, Joan Baez, Garth Brooks, Midori and Dick Van Dyke, will be greeted by a group of star-studded artists who will receive one of the country’s top honors for performing artists.
“Kennedy Center Honors serves as a time to celebrate the remarkable artists who have spent their lives uplifting the cultural history of our nation and the world, ”said Kennedy Center President David M. Rubenstein. “Debbie Allen moves seamlessly between artistic disciplines and is a cultural ambassador for all while having a monumental impact on dancers of color everywhere; folk icon Joan Baez breathed new life into the genre and propelled rock music into social and political consciousness; as one of the world’s best-selling musical artists, Garth Brooks has raised the profile of country music like no other singer before him; with an international presence for over 35 years, violinist Midori combines graceful precision and expression for performances that make connections between art and human experience; with a charm that has made him one of the most cherished performers in show business history, Dick Van Dyke has brought us beloved film, stage and television characters adored by generations of fans. for over seven decades.
Among those gearing up for tribute performances, singer Kelly Clarkson will perform “The Dance” in tribute to Brooks on Sunday night. Clarkson told CBS that Brooks’ performance has always had a special quality for them.
“The coolest thing about Garth for me is that he’s one of those artists who are so captivating,” Clarkson said. “You could close your eyes and imagine the performance. And I don’t think a lot of people can do that.
Clarkson is one of the many performers that audiences will see take to the stage throughout the night. Others include Gladys Knight, Vanessa Hudgens, Sturgill Simpson, Yo-Yo Ma and many more. Hosted by Gloria Estefan, til 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors Airs June 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET / PT, only on CBS and streaming on Paramount +. Check your local listings for more information.
